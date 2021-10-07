If the football is in the red zone, Dyersville Beckman’s Owen Huehnergarth wants it in his hands.
The senior running back has exploded during his senior season and is nearing the 1,000 yard mark with 936 yards on 138 carries and 15 touchdowns. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week had 25 carries during Friday’s 35-34 overtime win over Waterloo Columbus, running for 205 yards and four touchdowns.
“Owen’s a really tough, physical kid,” Beckman football coach Mark Atwater said. “He’s a workhorse, and he elevates everyone around him with how hard he plays the game. When we need a yard or two or five, we’re going to Owen.”
Huehnergarth started at running back last season and finished the year with 570 yards on 126 carries and no touchdowns.
“Owen has really developed a great vision of the field over the past year,” Atwater said. “He knows where he can fit through and just hits the holes hard. He brings a lot to both sides of the ball.”
Huehnergarth has been playing defense for the Trailblazers since his sophomore season.
“I love being physical and getting to tackle people,” Huehnergarth said. “Playing both sides of the ball is a lot of fun because the positions are so different.”
Huehnergarth said he would not have the individual success without the play of his teammates.
“It starts up front,” he said. “I have a great offensive line blocking for me. They make it easy for me.”
Huehnergarth believes he is looked to as one of the leaders on this year’s team.
“I am a more of a lead-by-example kind of guy,” he said. “Guys see me out there running hard for every yard and that fires them up.”
Huehnergarth also competes in wrestling, soccer and baseball for the Trailblazers.
“He’s constantly competing in something, and he wants to be the best at everything he does,” Atwater said. “He’s a winner, and he’s been a lot of fun to coach. He’s one of those kids who will play any position for you and have fun while doing it. He’s a great kid to have on your team.”