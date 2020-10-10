News in your town

Brosseau homer off Chapman lifts Rays over Yanks, into ALCS

Sports in brief: Jets test positive for coronavirus

Prep football: Wahlert falls short in tough test to Assumption

NBA Finals: Heat force Game 6, top Lakers to stave off elimination

Local and roundup: Comeback falls short for Bobcats

No. 24 Iowa State goes for 3-0 in Big 12 when Texas Tech visit

Prep football: Senior throttles Jefferson in finale; Hempstead clinches share of MVC title

Prep football: Beckman settles for share of district title

Nagy unloads on Bears' offense after win over Brady, Bucs

Sports in brief: Blackhawks, Crawford parting ways

Prep football: Clayton Ridge coach Harbaugh placed on leave

NBA Finals: Lakers will look to close Heat out in Game 5

MLB playoffs roundup: Wright, d'Arnaud lead Braves to sweep Marlins, reach NLCS

Boys prep golf: Wahlert aims to rebound in state return

Local & area roundup: Iowa postseason brackets announced on Saturday

Prep football: Tonight's area preview capsules

MLB-best Dodgers to 14th NLCS after 12-3 win to sweep Padres

Foles beat Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19

French Open Glance: Kenin-Kvitova, Swiatek-Podoroska in SFs

College football: 'Deadhead' QB Petras truckin' toward starting debut for Iowa

U.S. asks Supreme Court to hear Boston Marathon bomber's case

Sports in brief: Patriots cancel practices amid outbreak

A moment of rest finally arrives at the NBA Finals

MLB playoffs: Pinder's HR helps rally A's past Astros 9-7, trail ALDS 2-1

NFL: Pandemic limiting what NFL players can do on their off weeks

Local & area roundup: Clarke earns 2nd-ever Heart soccer victory

TH Athletes of the Week: Bellevue's Griebel brothers push each other to be among best in country

Baseball: Work continues after Moller’s season ends

NHL draft: Surreal experience for former Fighting Saints defenseman

NFL: Brady, Buccaneers look to keep rolling when they meet Bears

Milwaukee scraps early voting plans at Fiserv, Miller Park

Rays hit 4 homers, Glasnow fans 10 in 7-5 win against Yanks

Sports briefs: Packers say no fans at home games while virus rampant

Packers look more dominant as they enter bye week unbeaten

Chiefs see areas in need of improvement in win over Patriots

French Open glance: Djokovic, Carreño Busta meet up again

Lakers top Heat, take 3-1 lead in NBA Finals

College basketball: Hawkeyes' schedule still up in the air