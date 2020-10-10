CASSVILLE, Wis. — The Potosi/Cassville football team fought off a late River Ridge comeback effort with a three-touchdown performance from junior quarterback Levi Groom as the co-op held on for the 28-20 win Friday night.
Potosi/Cassville (2-0, 2-0) led, 21-6, in the third quarter before the Timberwolves (2-1, 1-1) scored on back-to-back possessions to make it a one-point game with 5:18 remaining. Groom then found sophomore Sam Udelhofen for a 24-yard score with 2:18 to play to put Potosi/Cassville back up, 28-20. The Timberwolves then went four-and-out, but a Potosi/Cassville fumble gave the Wolves one last shot with 1:25 left on the clock.
“This fumbled snap is definitely something we need to work on, but our defense came back with a big stand for us,” Groom said. “This was a huge win for us moving forward.”
Groom finished the game 5-for-9 for 172 yards and three touchdowns.
“This is his first season playing varsity and he’s just doing a really nice job of making that transition for us,” Potosi/Cassville coach Mark Siegert said. “We are a very young team, and these kids want to make the most of the opportunities they’re given.”
Groom connected with junior Robby Roe twice in the first half on scores of 67 and 57 yards to put Potosi/Cassville up, 14-6, at the half. Roe finished with three catches for 138 total yards.
“Robby is just a great receiver to have on the field,” Groom said. “I know that he’s always going to find a way to get open for me.”
Potosi/Cassville led, 21-6, in the third quarter following a 4-yard score from junior Ashton Spitzack before the Wolves began to rally.
Ridge junior quarterback Logan Drone then connected with senior Ethan Hunt in the back end of the end zone for scores of 20 and 15 yards to make it a 21-20 game. The two-point conversion, which would have given the Wolves the lead, failed.
Drone finished the game with 193 passing yards and three touchdowns for the Wolves, who lost junior running back Owen Hamilton to an injury early in the first quarter. Sophomore Braden Crubel had three catches for 111 yards for the Wolves, including a touchdown in the first quarter.
“We have got some work to do on our secondary,” Siegert said. “We gave up way too many yards, but these guys showed a major character check tonight on that final scoring drive. We just want to keep rolling for as long as we can. We know that every game we get to play this year is a huge blessing.”