DYERSVILLE, Iowa — It took just a bit to work out the kinks, but Beckman Catholic appears to be back to its usual form.
Behind a convincing 25-13, 25-11, 25-13 three-set sweep over River Valley Conference foe Maquoketa on Thursday at Beckman High School, the Trailblazers captured their 10th win in 11 matches and moved to 13-5 on the season.
“We’re just really focusing in practice right now, making the best out of everything, pushing each other and just being there for each other,” said junior outside hitter Katelyn Schmitt.
Beckman sat at 3-4 on the year following a loss to Dubuque Wahlert at the Mount Vernon Tournament on Sept. 2. Since then, the Trailblazers have looked much more like the team that has made four state berths since 2017.
“That win against Western Dubuque (on Sept. 7) was big for us,” Beckman coach Todd Troutman said. “That kind of started us on this run. We are starting to roll a little bit, but we have a couple of big ones next week with Monticello and Cascade, so we’re hoping to keep the momentum going.”
Schmitt paced the Trailblazers with 14 kills on Thursday, Miley Manternach added eight and Reese Osterhaus contributed seven.
Schmitt said having a group of balanced attackers is a big advantage for her team.
“We can always go to Alli (Scherbring), Reese, myself,” Schmitt said. “We’re always there and we’re always ready to pound it down.”
It was Manternach, however, who provided the brunt of the power early on Tuesday.
The sophomore middle hitter led Beckman with five first-set kills, including three during a stretch when the Trailblazers opened up an 11-3 advantage in the opening set. Osterhaus’ ace closed it out for a 1-0 match lead.
Scherbring opened the second set with a kill and two consecutive service aces before Schmitt highlighted a string of 10 consecutive points with four kills to take a commanding 16-5 advantage.
“We’re thinking that we have a good shot to be a state team this year,” Schmitt said. “That’s our goal, so right now our confidence level is pretty high.”
Alexie Hogan, who led Beckman with 15 digs and tied Scherbring for the team lead with three aces, closed out Set 2 at the service line.
A kill by Audrey Kroymann gave the Cardinals their lone lead of the match, 3-2, in the third set, but Beckman rattled off five straight points on the heels of two smashes and a block from Manternach and didn’t trail again.
Maquoketa (0-9) has yet to find the win column, but had two tightly-contested matches last week, losing to Cascade in five sets and DeWitt Central in four.
“We knew we weren’t gonna overlook them,” Troutman said. “Our big thing right now is to focus on our side of the net. No matter what kind of ball comes at us, we’ve got to do something with it. For the most part, we did that tonight.”
The 27th-year head coach feels the next couple of weeks will say a lot about his team.
“The next two weeks we’ve got a lot of big matches,” Troutman said. “If we win them, we’ve got to ride the momentum. If we lose, we’ve got to shake it off and on to the next. It’s gonna be a fun rest of the season for us.”