DYERSVILLE, Iowa — It took just a bit to work out the kinks, but Beckman Catholic appears to be back to its usual form.

Behind a convincing 25-13, 25-11, 25-13 three-set sweep over River Valley Conference foe Maquoketa on Thursday at Beckman High School, the Trailblazers captured their 10th win in 11 matches and moved to 13-5 on the season.

