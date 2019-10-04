Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key area games:
IOWA
WATERLOO WEST (3-2, 0-1) at DUBUQUE SENIOR (3-2, 0-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Senior won, 27-20
Outlook — The Rams saw their three-game winning streak come to an end last week in a tough 43-40 loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie. But, it was Senior’s highest point total since Sept. 22, 2017, and saw a couple of record-breaking performances from the quarterback-receiver combo of Tommy Casey and Kendrick Watkins-Hogue. Casey, a senior, has thrown for 1,178 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season. Watkins-Hogue has been his favorite target, hauling in 29 passes for 647 yards and six touchdowns — already the most receiving yards in a season for a Ram since Keegan Gallery caught 61 passes for 739 yards in 2012. His six touchdowns match the most for a Senior receiver since Shane Sweeney in 2015.
TH prediction — Senior 28, Waterloo West 21
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD (2-3, 0-1) at CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (3-2, 1-0)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — KDTH-AM 1370
Last year — Cedar Rapids Prairie won, 35-0
Outlook — The Mustangs opened some eyes last week when they were stopped just inches short of the goal line in a four-point loss to Class 4A No. 2-ranked Cedar Falls. Hempstead took to the air more often in that game as quarterback Aidan Dunne completed 18 of 34 passes for 251 yards and a touchdown. KeShaun Hill, who had a key reception to give Hempstead a first-and-goal opportunity in the closing minutes, caught four passes for 128 yards, and Eli Herrion had 10 receptions for 95 yards. Stopping Prairie’s vaunted rushing offense will be key tonight.
TH prediction — Cedar Rapids Prairie 28, Hempstead 27
CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (5-0, 1-0) at DUBUQUE WAHLERT (2-3, 0-1)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Cedar Rapids Xavier won, 45-6
Outlook — The Golden Eagles’ mid-season gauntlet continues as the Class 3A No. 2-ranked Saints come to the Rock Bowl. Wahlert is coming off a 40-7 loss to No. 1 Western Dubuque last week. Converted offensive lineman Joe Bahl has been getting a heavy workload at fullback the past couple weeks and has run 47 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Controlling the ball and preventing any big plays from Xavier will be critical for the Eagles pulling an upset.
TH prediction — Cedar Rapids Xavier 42, Wahlert 17
WESTERN DUBUQUE (5-0, 1-0) at CENTER POINT-URBANA (2-3, 1-0)
Kickoff — 7:15 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Western Dubuque won, 35-7
Outlook — The Bobcats survived their first trap game last week, beating Wahlert following a monumental victory over then-No. 3 North Scott. This week offers another potential trap with a trip to Center Point-Urbana and a major showdown with No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier awaiting next week. Western Dubuque has shown this season it can win throwing the ball, running the ball, or with defense. Another solid performance will likely set up an undefeated clash among last year’s state finalists.
TH prediction — Western Dubuque 49, Center Point-Urbana 7
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN (4-1, 1-0) AT BELLEVUE (1-4, 0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Bellevue won, 42-7
Outlook — This game is about more than football for the Comets, and it just so happens they could desperately use a win to keep their fading playoff hopes alive. Bellevue will dedicate tonight’s homecoming game to the memory of Ken Anderson and Mark Anderson, both of whom were long-time members of the Comet family. The two men, who were not related, drowned this summer in the swimming pool of a Davenport, Iowa, residence they were house-sitting. It will be no easy task to upset the Blazers, who are playing their best football in a few years and are tied atop the district standings. Beckman’s only loss this year is on the road to Monticello (4-1) by one point in overtime. Bellevue’s defense must find a way to slow down Beckman’s dual-threat QB Nick Offerman, who has a team-high 14 total touchdowns. Evan Wulfekuhle isn’t far behind with 10 scores in an explosive offense.
TH prediction — Beckman 38, Bellevue 28
NORTHEAST GOOSE LAKE (1-4, 0-1)
AT CASCADE (1-4, 0-1)
Kickoff — 7:30 p.m.
Radio — KDST-FM 99.3
Last year — Cascade won, 57-20
Outlook — Both of these programs are hungry to get a win, and it should show on the field tonight. A young Cougars offense has certainly struggled this fall, only averaging 10.8 points per game and has been held to single digits on three occasions. The same can be said for the Northeast offense, which hasn’t been much better. Look for the Cougars to come out fired up in a must-win to have any playoff hopes.
TH prediction — Cascade 21, Northeast Goose Lake 18
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG (4-1, 1-0
) vs. LISBON (3-2, 1-0)
Kickoff — 7 p.m. at Cornell College, Mount Vernon
Radio — None
Last year — Ed-Co won, 41-8
Outlook — The Vikings dropped two spots to No. 9 in the Class A rankings this week despite winning by two touchdowns last week. No sense figuring that one out, but Ed-Co hopes to continue a strong season at Cornell College. The Vikings have a talented backfield, as QB Parker Rochford and RB Keegan Hansel have eight touchdowns apiece this season. Lisbon has been winning with a tough defense, but they’ll have its hands full.
TH prediction — Edgewood-Colesburg 30, Lisbon 17
ILLINOIS
DAKOTA (2-3, 1-1) AT EAST DUBUQUE (2-3, 0-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Dakota won, 35-29
Outlook — The Warriors are eager to stop a three-game losing skid, which included a heart-wrenching 29-28 loss last week at Orangeville where they went for a two-point conversion in the final seconds that failed. The teams’ lone common opponent thus far, Lena-Winslow, beat the Indians at home, 46-14, and topped the Warriors in East Dubuque, 48-12. Expect the Warriors to bust out all the stops to get back in the win column.
TH prediction — East Dubuque 30, Dakota 28
WISCONSIN
FENNIMORE (2-4, 1-3) at DARLINGTON (4-2, 2-2)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — None
Last year — Fennimore won, 42-8
Outlook — A win tonight would put the Redbirds a win away from clinching a spot in the postseason. Darlington is averaging 23.3 points per game this season and has gained 1,273 yards rushing to go with 11 touchdowns on the ground. For Fennimore, a win means staving off elimination from playoff contention. The Golden Eagles will need to produce more on offense to win this one after being outscored, 142-49, through four conference games.
TH prediction — Darlington 32, Fennimore 13
PECATONICA/ARGYLE (2-4, 1-3) at POTOSI/CASSVILLE (4-2, 1-2)Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — am1590wpvl.com
Last year — Pec/Argyle won, 14-0
Outlook — Potosi/Cassville needs to win at least two of its final three conference games to become playoff eligible, and it needs to run the table to clinch a spot. First up is Pec/Argyle, which snapped a three-game skid last week, but hasn’t quite been the Six Rivers powerhouse this season it has been in the past. Potosi/Cassville averages 26.5 points per game behind a balance offense. A similar performance will keep the co-op on track for the postseason.
TH prediction — Potosi/Cassville 27, Pecatonica/Argyle 16
Season records (Last week in parentheses):
O’Neill: 28-6 (6-0)
Ortman: 14-6 (2-1)