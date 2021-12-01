Mac May on Monday became just the second UCLA volleyball player to be named the Pac-12 Conference’s athlete of the year for a second time.
May, a graduate student who starred at Dubuque Wahlert, joined Daiva Tomkus (1988 and 1989) as the only two-time player of the year recipients in program history. UCLA has now won seven Pac-12 Player of the Year awards.
May leads the Bruins with 40 service aces and 495 kills, ranking second in the conference with 4.76 kills per set. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter will finish her career as the only player in program history to have led UCLA in kills in four seasons.
She earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors on Oct. 4 after a 39-kill performance at Washington State on Oct. 3. May eclipsed 2,000 career kills last Friday on Nov. 26 at USC, becoming the fourth Bruin in program history to achieve the feat and the first since the beginning of the rally scoring era, which began in 2001.
With 2,002 kills, May ranks fourth all-time on UCLA’s kill list behind Liz Masakayan, who accumulated 2,044 kills from 1982-85.
The Bruins (23-5, 16-4 Pac-12) earned a No. 13 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will host Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion Fairfield (24-8, 16-2 MAAC) in the first round on Friday at Pauley Pavilion. The winner of the UCLA-Fairfield match will advance to the second round to face the winner of Pepperdine (22-5, 14-4 WCC) vs. UCF (26-6, 19-1 AAC). In the other half of the quadrant are Big Ten Champion and No. 4 seed Wisconsin, Texas Tech, Florida Gulf Coast and Colgate.
Carter named unananimous all-Big 12 — Kansas State sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter, a former Wahlert all-stater, earned unanimous first-team all-Big 12 Conference accolades on Tuesday after leading the Wildcats in kills, kills per set and double-doubles.
Carter, the 2020 Big 12 and AVCA Midwest Region Freshman of the Year, earned her second straight unanimous first-team honor after leading K-State with 422 kills and 4.06 kills per set during the regular season.
Playing six rotations, Carter set career highs in digs (261), aces (17) and blocks (48). She has logged a team-leading 13 double-doubles this season and turned in a career-high 20 digs against Fresno State on Sept. 11.
Carter became the first player in program history to earn unanimous first-team all-conference honors as both a freshman and a sophomore. She is just the second player to collect back-to-back unanimous first-team accolades, joining Kaitlynn Pelger in 2012-13, and the first to be named all-Big 12 first-team in consecutive seasons since Katie Brand from 2014-16.
Carter’s career average of 4.08 kills per set ranks first in program history during the rally-scoring era and is second all-time behind only Liz Wegner’s 4.48 kills per set in 1998-2001. She is the first Wildcat in the rally-scoring era to turn in two seasons of more than 4.00 kills a set.
Kansas State received an at-large bid to the NCAA volleyball tournament for the 18th time and the sixth in the last 12 years. The Wildcats (15-12, 6-10 Big 12 Conference) will travel to Lincoln, Neb., on Friday to face Florida State in the opening round.
Banwarth, Ole Miss going dancing — For the fourth time in program history and the first under second-year head coach Kayla Banwarth, the University of Mississippi volleyball team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Rebels play No. 14 Creighton on Thursday in Omaha, Nebraska.
“We’re really excited,” said Banwarth, a former Wahlert standout and a 2016 Olympian. “This team has worked really hard all year and we deserved what we got. We’re excited to keep playing, working and making more history.”
It is the first NCAA Tournament bid for Ole Miss since 2010. The Rebels finished the regular season at 21-8 overall and tied for fifth in the Southeastern Conference at 10-2. Ole Miss went 1-19 last season in Banwarth’s debut with the program. The Rebels posted their first 20-win season since 2017.
Harris second in Ole Miss’ Omaha Challenge — Ole Miss sophomore catcher Calvin Harris, a former Western Dubuque all-stater, finished second in the University of Mississippi’s Omaha Challenge, a strength and conditioning contest within the baseball program. Pitcher Derek Diamond won the competition for the third straight year with 1,071 points, just 33 ahead of Harris, who edged Jack Washburn by four points. Harris participated in the Omaha Challenge on a limited basis as a freshman after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Clarke’s Lake leads NAIA — Clarke University guard Jordan Lake, a former Western Dubuque standout, entered this week leading NAIA men’s basketball in assists to turnover ratio. Lake averages 6.8 assists per game and just 2.1 turnovers per game. The senior earned second-team all-Heart of America Conference honors last season after landing honorable mention as a sophomore.
UW-Platteville lands local products — Two members of the Southwestern High School baseball team that advanced to the Wisconsin state tournament this spring will continue their careers at nearby University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Jordan Stanton and Peerson Kephart signed national letters of intent with the Pioneers last week.
Kadolph picks Augustana — Western Dubuque senior baseball player Garrett Kadolph announced on Monday his decision to continue his career at Augustana College in Rock Island, Ill., next fall. Kadolph helped Dubuque Wahlert reach the Iowa Class 3A state championship game this summer.