Led by a pair of sensational sophomores in back-to-back seasons, the Dyersville Beckman boys golf team has brought home historic hardware in consecutive springs.
After Nate Offerman claimed the individual state championship last year, Luke Harwick burst onto the scene as a sophomore this spring and played a crucial role in leading the Trailblazers to their best-ever team finish on the state stage.
Harwick finished state runner-up with a two-round 71-75--146, losing out on the title when OABCIG sophomore Axton Miller drained a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole to seal the state crown, as the Blazers closed with a 309-320--629 for the Iowa Class 2A state runner-up trophy on Tuesday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.
"I don't care about that," Harwick said in regard to losing the individual crown on the final hole. "I'm just happy we got second as a team. It's going to be a fun bus ride home."
Beckman's previous highest finish at state in the team standings was sixth place, so the runner-up trophy means a lot to this group.
"Our whole team put in a lot of work and we were well prepared," Harwick said. "We were feeling good yesterday and felt good today. Best finish in school history, so we're all pretty happy about that."
Beckman and Hudson entered the final round tied for lead, but the Pirates were 10 strokes better over the last 18 holes for a total of 619.
"(Hudson) kept up," Beckman coach Darin Michels said. "Our putters weren't very hot today. But, the boys battled it out in the last couple hours of rain. Everybody was drenched by the end of the tournament, and it might have messed with their minds a little bit. We just couldn't get many of our putts to sink."
Offerman was consistent, but couldn't reclaim the magic that led to his state championship last spring. Now a junior, the defending champ finished with a 77-77--154 for 16th place. Noah Boge, a junior, tied for 29th place for Beckman with a 78-87--165, and junior Brady Bockenstedt tied for 33rd with an 83-83-166.
Beckman's lone senior, Ty Rausch, scored a 93-85--178, and sophomore Thomas Thier added a 94-92--186.
"They've had an outstanding season," Michels said. "First time winning the WaMaC (Conference), had record low score, record low team average, most guys we've every had on the all-conference team. They were just outstanding this season and ended on a good note."
Rausch is the only player in the lineup graduating, so the Blazers are set to return a strong group to run it back next spring.
"We're excited and we're driven," Harwick said. "Hopefully we can do even better next year."
At the Class 3A state meet at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames, Maquoketa senior Noah Nabb tied for 13th place with a 78-84--162.
Edgewood-Colesburg senior Jack Wiskus placed 11th at the Class 1A state meet, finishing with a 91-80--171 at Ames Golf & Country Club.
