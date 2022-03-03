DES MOINES — In the first half, Cascade fought like crazy to hang in.
In the second, the Cougars proved why Wells Fargo Arena has become their postseason home.
Cascade battled back from a 12-point halftime deficit and briefly captured the lead in the fourth quarter, only to have their hearts broken as Iowa Class 2A No. 3-ranked Central Lyon drained a jumper in the final seconds to end the 10th-ranked Cougars’ season, 42-40, in a state quarterfinal matchup at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday.
“I love the way our kids battled,” Cascade coach Mike Sconsa said. “I thought we came right back at them and I couldn’t ask for more from my kids. We were right there; they just made a great play at the end.”
Cascade bowed out at 20-5 after reaching Wells Fargo Arena for the 10th time overall and eighth time in the last 10 seasons.
Ally Hoffman led Cascade with a game-high 16 points, while Alyssa Lux added eight. Central Lyon was paced by Desta Hoogendoorn’s 15 points and Addison Klosterbuer notched 14.
Hoffman did her best to keep the Cougars close throughout the first quarter. The senior, playing in her final game in a Cascade uniform, willed her team with all eight of Cascade’s points in the opening stanza and kept a game that was teetering on getting away from it early within reach at 14-8.
Central Lyon (23-2) stretched the advantage a bit in the second quarter behind superior post play and a swarming defense, taking a 29-17 lead into the locker room.
But Cascade’s defense was more than holding its own against the high-powered Lions, who were averaging nearly 65 points per game entering Wednesday’s contest. The Cougars held Central Lyon to just 40% from the field in the first half, but only converted 23% of its own opportunities.
“The first half was definitely just nerves,” Lux said. “Obviously, we shot some shots that were not even close. Sconsa really just challenged us in the locker room. He said, ‘Show me that you can play better than this and that you have it in you to come back out of this deep hole that you dug yourself into.’”
Challenge accepted.
The Cougars roared out of the break on a 7-0 run. Hoffman’s triple cut the deficit to 29-24 at the 4:25 mark of the third. They bookended that with an 8-0 run to close the frame. Lux knocked down a trey and Maggie McDermott’s free throw got them within a point heading into the final 8 minutes.
“I liked our effort in the second half, especially defensively,” Sconsa said. “I thought we made them work a lot harder. I thought they were much more physical, much more scrappy than we were in the first half.”
After Molly Roling’s free throw knotted the score for the first time all game at 33-33, Josie Manternach knocked down two more from the charity stripe to give Cascade its first and only lead of the night, 35-33, at 7:12 of the final quarter.
The Lions responded with five straight points to take a 38-35 lead but Hoffman knocked down a triple to tie it back up. Manternach’s layup on a beautiful feed from Lux again tied the score at 40-40 with 49 seconds to play, setting up the dramatic final possession.
Content to play for the final shot, the Lions worked the ball around the perimeter before finding Hoogendoorn in the lane. The sophomore post calmly raised up and drew nothing but net as the buzzer sounded, sending Central Lyon into the semifinals and leaving the Cougar faithful in stunned silence.
Hoffman closed her Cascade career at a place she’s become quite familiar with, making it to Wells Fargo in three of her four seasons.
“Every girl is gonna dream about coming to the Well,” an emotional Hoffman said. “I think it just shows a lot about Cascade basketball; we’re always trying to be the best we can be come February. Basketball has been a part of me for a while. I had a great coaching staff, so it’s been a great ride. It just sucks right now.”
Sconsa will also cherish this season as one of his most memorable after returning to the sidelines following a stroke that sidelined him all of last season.
“A year ago, I could barely move and couldn’t really use my hand, standing was awkward … I was more cyborg than anything,” the 18th-year coach said. “To be here and finish our game on a last-second shot against a great team … I’ll never forget it as long as I live. It was a great effort and I’m proud of my girls, proud of everybody.”