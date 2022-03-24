Galena softball coach Dusty Berning has been anxiously awaiting the day Ava Hahn was old enough to play high school softball.
With a senior pitcher last season, and another that moved away, the varsity position was up for grabs this season and there was no doubt in Berning’s mind on who could fill it.
Hahn, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, threw a 15 strikeout no-hitter in her first varsity start last Wednesday in a 13-1 win against Milledgeville. Through two games this season, Ava is 2-0 with 28 strikeouts and a batting average of .556.
“Ava’s dad and I are cousins, so I’ve known about her for a long time,” Berning said. “Honestly, she could’ve pitched on the varsity as an eighth-grader. She’s been playing year-round and she has a crazy work ethic. She’s always doing something softball related.”
Ava has been training at K Zone in Dubuque for several years, and joined the Lady Expos traveling team this past fall.
“I started playing softball in third grade and I just instantly fell in love with it,” she said. “When I first started playing I wanted to be a catcher, but by sixth grade I thought maybe I could try pitching.”
Ava said what she loves the most about softball is that you can be successful at any size.
“I’m pretty small, so it’s nice to be able to do well in a sport and not have to be 6 feet tall,” she said.
When she’s not pitching, Ava enjoys playing in the outfield.
“It’s a nice change, and I love being out there,” she said.
Ava has already accomplished one of her goals for the season, which was to throw a no-hitter.
“I knew that I had one going about midway through the game,” she said. “It was super exciting to do that in my first varsity game. Now I’d like to throw a perfect game as well.”
Berning said that it was a first for him to see a young pitcher come in and do that well in her first start.
“She struck out the first three batters and I looked over at the assistant coach like, ‘wow.’ We’d never seen that before.”
Hahn has a handful of pitches in her arsenal, including a few that keep hitters guessing.
“Her fastball has good velocity, her changeup is unhittable,” he said. “She’s got a good rise and drop. She does a real nice job of mixing them up.”
Ava also bats cleanup for the Pirates.
“She’s hard to strike out,” Berning said. “She’s a great kid and it’s pretty awesome to know she’ll be around for a few more years yet.”