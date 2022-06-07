After setting the course record last year, Blake Whalen had a lot to live up to on Saturday morning.
While the 2013 Dubuque Senior grad couldn’t quite match that record run, he settled for winning a fourth Grandview Gallop overall title with a 4-mile time of 19 minutes and 32 seconds at the 16th annual road race along Grandview Avenue.
“I got the record last year, but I was a little off this year,” said Whalen, 26, who set the mark at 19:10 last year. “Tried, but couldn’t quite get there again.”
Whalen starred for the Rams before continuing his running career at Iowa Central Community College and West Texas A&M. He lives in Des Moines and works in accounting while staying active for Runablaze Iowa, an elite distance running club.
That proved critical down the stretch, as Whalen faced some stiff competition. Dan Froeschle was runner-up in 19:56 and John Donovan took third in 20:05. Blake’s younger brother, Will Whalen, placed fifth in 20:58.
“Felt good, but the guys were pretty close at the turnaround so I knew I had to keep pushing hard in the second half to win it,” Whalen said.
Whalen adds the 2022 Gallop title to the previous wins he earned in 2015, 2018 and 2021. He plans to continue defending his title in one of his favorite races of the season.
“I’ve been running this race since I was a freshman in high school,” Whalen said. “I’ll keep coming back as long as I can.”
Emily Richter was looking for a shot of confidence after her first season running at Wartburg College, and the 2021 Dubuque Hempstead grad got just that. Richter clocked in as the overall women’s winner in 27:05.
“I’ve always done this, but didn’t really expect to win this year,” she said. “It just sort of happened and I’m pretty happy with it.”
Richter beat runner-up Anna Besler by 40 seconds.
“I haven’t been training too hard for longer distances, but I ran the 5K in track this year,” Richter said. “So, if nothing else this is a confidence booster. My track season didn’t really end where I wanted it to. So, it’s good to come home and just get into some more long distance training and come out here and win this. Get ready for the next cross country season.”
Hempstead freshman Ally Darter just won four Iowa state track and field championships in the wheelchair division last month in Des Moines, but the Mustang is ready for more. She was out putting in work at the Gallop.
“Down at state, it was extremely fun,” Darter said. “The atmosphere is so much different and I’ve never been in that big of a stadium before at Drake. It was so much fun winning four titles my freshman year, and that really makes me look forward to going back.”
Darter departed Drake Stadium as a four-time gold medalist, setting the all-time record in the wheelchair 100 (1:23.76) while also placing first in the 200 (44.87), 400 (1:35.54) and shot put (10 feet).
“It’s extremely motivating to keep going and keep improving,” Darter said. “I have the confidence to know now that I can really go far in this sport.”
Matt Foote, a recent East Dubuque High School grad, is hoping to use races like the Gallop to boost his stock heading into the college season. Coming off a successful cross country and track senior campaign, Foote finished 12th overall and first in the males 15-18 age division in 22:39 as he prepares to join the running programs at Loras College.
“I had a fun time out here running with some teammates,” Foote said. “I’m going around the bend and hearing cheers from people, and that’s so nice. This is my introduction to what a race longer than a 5K is going to feel like, and I’m real excited to get going in cross country at Loras.”
Foote qualified for the Illinois state cross country meet as a senior, and ran a PR that was 21 seconds better than his previous best with a 16:33 that placed him 105th out of 260 runners.
“It was nothing like I’ve ever experienced before,” Foote said. “I started out quick and burned myself out a little bit, but it was a good learning experience. I learned my lesson about starting too quick and needing to balance myself out.”
Reid Herrig, 12, ran his fourth and final Junior Gallop and won the 1-mile race for the first time in 5:50. Rowan Fry was runner-up in 5:57. The race is for those ages 12 and under.
“Felt pretty good,” said Herrig, who attends Mazzuchelli middle school. “It’s pretty cool to win it.”
Alyvia Schwager, 10, won the girls 1-mile race in 6:11.
