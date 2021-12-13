Michael Feenstra has been frustrated enough by the Youngstown Phantoms during his four seasons with the Dubuque Fighting Saints.
No matter the records, Youngstown has been a Dubuque nemesis for close to a decade.
So, this weekend felt pretty good.
Paxton Geisel stopped 24 of 25 shots to earn his third win in three days and four different players scored as the Saints beat the Phantoms, 4-1, on Saturday night at Mystique Community Ice Center to complete a three-game sweep. The Saints needed a shootout to win, 5-4, on Thursday, then used a big third period for a 5-3 win on Friday.
It went in the books as three road wins, because a scheduling conflict at the Covelli Centre forced the series to be moved to Dubuque. And the Phantoms have been an even bigger menace against the Saints at Covelli.
“They’ve always played a tough game, which isn’t the easiest style to play against, but we didn’t shy away from it at all this weekend,” said Feenstra, a defenseman who set up an insurance goal in the third period Saturday. “The one thing we could have done better is play a full 60 minutes, because our second periods haven’t been great. But finishing them off in the third period felt pretty good.”
The special teams situation flipped Saturday after Dubuque received the first two power plays of the game. The Saints killed the game’s final seven power plays, including a 5-on-3 midway through the third period while holding a 3-1 lead, against the fifth-ranked power play unit in the USHL.
“Obviously, our coaches do a great job of drawing it up for us, and the guys in front of me executed really well,” Geisel said of assistant coaches Evan Dixon and Justin Hale. “Blocking shots is a huge part of that, as well, and they got the job done. For Youngstown being on a 5-on-3, especially when they were couple of goals down, it had to be frustrating for them to not get one and get the momentum back.”
A pair of fortunate bounces in the first 7:29 of the first period staked the Saints to a 2-0 lead.
Mikey Burchill opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season at the 4:57 mark. Stephen Halliday made an outlet pass to Connor Kurth, who carried into the Youngstown zone and behind the net before feeding Zane Demsey at the left point. Burchill got a piece of Demsey’s slap shot and the puck ricocheted off the left goal post and the leg goalie Kyle Chauvette before trickling across the goal line.
Then, 24 seconds into Dubuque’s first power play, Nikita Borodayenko scored his fifth of the season for the eventual game-winning goal. Halliday left a drop pass for Ryan Beck, who wristed the puck on net. From the right of the net, Borodayenko banked a shot off the goalie and into the net.
“It felt great to score, but we won because we had a great team effort,” Borodayenko said. “The penalty kill did a very good job tonight, especially during the 5-on-3, and Paxton came up with some really big saves.”
Youngstown cut the deficit in half with 63 seconds remaining in the middle frame. Justin Varner capitalized on a failed clearing attempt for an unassisted goal from the right circle.
Dubuque added a key insurance goal 5:08 into the third period. Riley Stuart carried into the Phantoms zone on the right wing, curled back and backhanded a pass to a charging Feenstra. The defenseman froze Chauvette before making a backdoor pass to a wide-open Gabriel Lundburg, who tapped the puck into the net for his fourth of the season.
After the Saints killed the 5-on-3, Kurth scored his 15th of the season to make it 4-1 at the 17:49 mark. Burchill made an outlet to Halliday, who moved the puck to Kurth from his knees, and Kurth wired a shot into the top left corner of the net to put the finishing touches on Dubuque’s best effort of the weekend.
“Maybe when you don’t have your legs 100%, you play a little smarter and manage the game a little better, and we did that,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “The second period got away from us a little, especially with the penalties. But the first and third periods, we did a lot of smart things.”