Western Dubuque's Brett Harris dives back to 1st as Independence's Korver Hupke waits for the throw during their Class 3A second round playoff game at Farley Park in Farley, Iowa on Monday, July 10, 2023.
FARLEY, Iowa — On a day when older brother Calvin heard his name called by the Chicago White Sox in the Major League Baseball Draft, the precocious Brett Harris reached quite the milestone himself.
The freshman two-year starting left-fielder collected a pair of hits to reach an even 100 for his career as No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Western Dubuque handled Independence, 11-4, to win an Iowa Class 3A Substate 3 semifinal at Paul Scherrman Field. The Bobcats (32-9) will host Mount Vernon (13-19) at 7 p.m. Wednesday for a berth in next week’s state tournament in Iowa City.
“I did not know that,” Brett Harris said when told of the milestone. “It’s nice to know, but, at the same time, I’m not really focused on individual numbers. I’m more focused on going back down to Iowa City and winning another championship. We still have to take it one pitch at a time and focus on what we can focus on and work as hard as possible.”
Western Dubuque opened the scoring in the bottom of the first after the Bobcats turned a 6-4-3 double play and centerfielder Caleb Klein made a diving catch to save a run and end the top half. Jake Goodman reached on an error to lead off, Harris bunted him to second and Klein walked. Isaac Then singled the opposite way to left field to drive in the first run, and Klein hustled home on an errant throw back to the infield.
Connor Maiers laced an RBI double inside the left-field line before Hunter Quagliano drilled a two-run home run that easily cleared the 340-foot sign in left field for a 5-0 lead. Bradyn Delaney restarted the rally with a walk and, after Tanner Anderson flew out, Colton McIlrath made it 6-0 with an RBI infield single.
The Bobcats sent 10 batters to the plate and scored six runs on four hits, four errors and two walks.
“Independence did come out with a few big hits and got some guys on, but turning that double play and having Caleb make that play in center really helped flip the momentum,” said Quagliano, who hit his fourth homer of the season. “Coming off the field after that, we knew we were up for a big inning.
“That was one of those swings where, when you hit the ball, you barely feel it. You just watch it go. It was a pretty cool feeling to do that and give the team a little cushion.”
The six-run inning calmed pitcher Clayten Lindecker’s nerves. He allowed just four runs in 4 1/3 innings while letting his defense record all the outs except a third inning strikeout.
“When I saw how they had my back after that, I just kind of took a deep breath and got locked in from there,” Lindecker said after improving to 6-1. “The defense really swung the momentum to our offense, and the rest just kind of carried through.”
Harris led off the second inning with the 99th hit of his varsity career and moved to second on a Then single up the middle. He scored when Maiers reached on an error to make it 7-0.
Independence shortstop Mitch Johnson ended Clayten Lindecker’s shutout bid with a towering solo homer to left in the third. But the Bobcats got that run back in the bottom half, when McIlrath walked and eventually scored when Harris reached on a misplayed fly ball to left.
Western Dubuque added two more runs in the fourth to make it 10-1. Then and Maiers doubled, and both scored on Anderson’s two-out single to shallow right field.
Independence pulled to within 10-4 in the fifth. Christopher Meyer singled in a run and Luke Johnson added a two-run double before Then snagged a Bryce Christian liner at first base and fired to shortstop McIlrath for an inning-ending double play.
Harris ripped a one-out double to left-center in the fifth for his 100th career hit, and Klein followed with a sacrifice fly to left to make it 11-4. Harris pitched the final 2 2/3 innings to seal the win.
“We turned three double plays in seven innings, and that sure limits the other team’s opportunities,” Bobcats coach Casey Bryant said. “We made some defensive plays at important times, and that’s what you have to do in the postseason. You have to be ready to go.
“They weren’t as clean on defense as they usually are, which gave us a few more opportunities, and we had guys step up and get hits and take advantage of it.”