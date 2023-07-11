FARLEY, Iowa — On a day when older brother Calvin heard his name called by the Chicago White Sox in the Major League Baseball Draft, the precocious Brett Harris reached quite the milestone himself.

The freshman two-year starting left-fielder collected a pair of hits to reach an even 100 for his career as No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Western Dubuque handled Independence, 11-4, to win an Iowa Class 3A Substate 3 semifinal at Paul Scherrman Field. The Bobcats (32-9) will host Mount Vernon (13-19) at 7 p.m. Wednesday for a berth in next week’s state tournament in Iowa City.

