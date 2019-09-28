It wasn’t quite the record-breaking scoring performance from last year.
More like record tying.
Calvin Harris threw a program record-tying five touchdown passes — the third time he has tied the mark — and the Iowa Class 3A No. 1-ranked Bobcats romped to a 40-7 victory over rival Dubuque Wahlert on Friday at the Rock Bowl.
Harris connected for four scoring strikes to three different receivers in the first half, then tied the mark with a 27-yard throw to Will Burds just a minute into the second half.
Harris finished 14 of 24 for 215 yards. Backup Tom DeSollar took over under center midway through the third quarter after the game had gotten out of hand.
Western Dubuque improved to 5-0, 1-0 in 3A District 4, and will play at Center Point-Urbana next week before returning home to host No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier in a rematch of last year’s state championship game.
Wahlert’s opening drive got off to a promising start, but a bad snap on third-and-10 led to a 16-yard loss, and the ensuing punt traveled just 13 yards.
The Bobcats, who scored a team record 63 points in last year’s 36-point win over the Eagles, needed eight plays to move the 36 yards, taking a 7-0 lead as Harris found DeSollar for an 11-yard touchdown strike midway through the first quarter.
It didn’t get much better from there for Wahlert (2-3, 0-1).
Eagles quarterback Charlie Fair found Bennett Cutsforth for a gain of 34 yards into Western Dubuque territory, but a bad snap on the next play led to a lost fumble. Collin Hogan recovered for WD.
Wahlert’s defense forced a punt on WD’s next possession, but the Eagles couldn’t advance the ball and another bad snap on the punt led to a hurried kick and another short punt. Three plays later, Harris found Bryce Ploessl on a wide receiver screen, and the 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver shrugged off a Wahlert defender as he raced for a 36-yard touchdown.
Sawyer Nauman sacked Fair on the Eagles’ next possession, and Garrett Pitz recovered the fumble at the Wahlert 11. Harris and DeSollar hooked up for a 13-yard touchdown two snaps later for a 20-0 lead.
Wahlert nearly broke the shutout bid just before halftime following Fair’s 56-yard completion to running back Jake Brosius. But the WD defense held and Bennett Cutsforth was just wide on a 30-yard field goal attempt.
Harris hit Logan Brosius for a 10-yard touchdown late in the second quarter as the Bobcats took a 26-0 lead into the locker room.
It wasn’t all bad news for Wahlert, though. The Eagles limited the Bobcats’ three-headed rushing attack to just 18 yards in the first half.
Burds opened the second half with a 50-yard kickoff return before catching the record-tying TD from Harris.
Jackson Burger scored on a 1-yard run midway through the third quarter to trigger the running clock for the Bobcats. Burger led WD with 49 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Wahlert’s Tyler Dodds scored on a 4-yard run with less than a minute left to deny WD the shutout.