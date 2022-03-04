Here is a capsule look at the University of Dubuque’s and University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s opening round games tonight in the NCAA Division III national men’s basketball tournament:
DUBUQUE (21-6) VS. CASE WESTERN RESERVE (18-6)
Time — 4:45 p.m.
Site — Oshkosh, Wis.
Dubuque stat leaders — Peter Ragen (16.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg), Jaylin McCants (11 ppg, 5.4 rpg), Sam Kilburg (9.5 ppg, 3.6 apg)
Case Western Reserve stat leaders — Mitch Prendergast (17.6 ppg, 3 rpg), Cole Frilling (16.6 ppg, 7 rpg), Robert Faller (10.3 ppg, 4 rpg)
Outlook — The Oshkosh Regional opens with UD, the automatic qualifier out of the American Rivers Conference, facing Case Western Reserve University (Ohio), which received one of 20 at-large berths into the championship field after finishing runner-up in the University Athletic Association standings.
UW-Oshkosh, the regular season and postseason champion in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, will host the field in Kolf Sports Center. The Titans (22-3), ranked third in the country by D3hoops.com, plays Blackburn College (Ill.) tonight at 7:15 p.m. Blackburn (11-17) clinched an automatic berth into the 64-team field by winning the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament.
Tonight’s winners will meet at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in Kolf Sports Center for the right to play in the third round on March 11.
UW-PLATTEVILLE (21-5) VS. MARIAN (19-8)
Time — 7 p.m.
Site — Platteville, Wis.
UW-Platteville stat leaders — Quentin Shields (15.3 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.6 apg), Kyle Tuma (14.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg), Logan Pearson (11.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg)
Marian stat leaders — David Britton (19 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 3.7 apg), Delvin Barnstable (16.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg), Tyler Gouin (16.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg)
Outlook — For the third time in five years, the Pioneers will be hosting the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division III tournament at Bo Ryan Court. The Pioneers, ranked No. 5 in the latest D3hoops.com poll, are making their fourth consecutive NCAA appearance and 14th overall, after receiving one of the 20 at-large bids. Platteville claimed national titles in 1991, 1995, 1998 and 1999.
The Sabres (19-8) claimed an automatic berth after winning the Northern Athletics Colligate Conference tournament championship, and this will be their second NCAA tournament appearance, last appearing in 2014.
St. John’s (23-4) will battle Calvin (20-8) at 4 p.m. today in the other first-round contest in the UW-Platteville regional. The winners of tonight’s games will meet on Bo Ryan Court on Saturday at 7 p.m. to advance to the third round on March 11.