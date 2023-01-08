The Cuba City boys basketball team rallied out of a 10-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Galena, 56-49, Saturday afternoon at the Wendy’s/Midwest One Classic at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.

The Cubans (7-3) were coming off a 67-58 loss to Mineral Point the night before, and looked to be in jeopardy of dropping two games in an 18-hour span before outscoring the Pirates (10-6), 18-4, in the final quarter.

