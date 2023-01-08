Galena's Connor Glasgow drives baseline around Cuba City's Reece Rosenkranz during their match up held during the Wendy's / MidwestOne Boy's Basketball Classic at Loras College on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Galena's Parker Studtmann (4) looks to shoot over the defense of Cuba City's Riley Rosenkranz (left) during their match up held during the Wendy's / MidwestOne Boy's Basketball Classic at Loras College on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Cuba City's Tyson Richard (left) has the ball knocked loose by Galena's Kaden Hauber during their match up held during the Wendy's / MidwestOne Boy's Basketball Classic at Loras College on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Cuba City's Tyson Richard (left) tries to defend the drive by Galena's Kaden Hauber during their match up held during the Wendy's / MidwestOne Boy's Basketball Classic at Loras College on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Galena's Kaden Hauber tries to escape a double team by Cuba City's Tyson Richard (left) and Riley Rosendranz during their match up held during the Wendy's / MidwestOne Boy's Basketball Classic at Loras College on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
The Cuba City boys basketball team rallied out of a 10-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Galena, 56-49, Saturday afternoon at the Wendy’s/Midwest One Classic at the Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
The Cubans (7-3) were coming off a 67-58 loss to Mineral Point the night before, and looked to be in jeopardy of dropping two games in an 18-hour span before outscoring the Pirates (10-6), 18-4, in the final quarter.
“To be down by 10 in the third, they could have pitched it in, but these guys showed a lot of heart,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “It was really important for us to bounce back from last night’s tough loss, and this was a big win for us.”
The first and third quarters were all Galena, which took a 16-8 lead into the second quarter led by the hot hand of sophomore Parker Studtmann. He finished the game with a team-high 19 points, including 13 in the first half.
“I thought Studtmann shot the ball extremely well,” Petitgoue said. “He impressed me, and we needed to do a better job of sticking with him.”
The Cubans owned the second and fourth quarters, and used a 10-point run to tie the game up at 16-16 to start the second. A pair of free throws from senior Cody Houtakker gave the lead back to the Cubans, but Studtmann responded with another 3-pointer to put the Pirates back on top, 19-18. Studtmann struck again at the buzzer with his third 3 to give Galena a 27-26 edge at the half.
“We knew we had to do a better job of rebounding in the second half,” Houtakker said. “We weren’t getting any offensive boards which meant no second-chance opportunities. We just had to get more physical and grab the ball.”
The Pirates came out in the third on an 11-2 run, including five points from Connor Glasgow, to go up 10 before Houtakker converted on a three-point play to stop Galena’s run. Houtakker finished the game with 21 points for the Cubans.
“We were having a lot of success when we got the ball to Cody in the post, and we were able to do that a little bit more in the second half,” Petigoue said.
Back-to-back buckets from Studtmann kept the Pirates up, 45-38, heading into the fourth quarter.
“We knew we needed this win after last night, and we weren’t about to give up,” Houtakker said. “This game could be a turning point for us. It showed what we can do when we play together, and proves that we can be a very good basketball team.”
The Cubans started the fourth with a 7-0 run of their own, with six points coming from senior Max Lucey, who finished the game with 16 points. Cuba City reclaimed the lead on a pair of free throws from senior Riley Rosenkranz with 3:39 remaining and the Cubans held on from there.
