A year ago, Chad Bellis knew he was going to wrestle in college. He just didn’t know which level.
At the same time, he didn’t even know if he was going to be able to wrestle his senior season.
Moving to Iowa turned out to be the best thing for his future. Bellis announced he would be wrestling at the NCAA Division I level, accepting a scholarship offer from Appalachian State University.
“I definitely was unsure about moving to Iowa, but it became a blessing,” said Bellis, the 2021 Iowa Class 3A 120-pound state runner-up from Dubuque Hempstead and a former Illinois state champion.
“If I had stayed in Illinois, I do not think I would have grown personally as much, or athletically wrestling-wise,” he added. “In both ways I would not have grown into who I am today, so I’m very thankful for that move. I don’t think I would be going Division I if I had stayed in Illinois.”
Bellis, who plans to major in health and nutrition or computer science, moved to Dubuque from Bloomington, Ill., during the summer and enrolled at Hempstead. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Illinois High School Association canceled its wrestling postseason and delayed the season. Illinois schools can begin wrestling practice April 19 and compete through June 12.
But that would have come much too late for Bellis to realize his aspirations of reaching the top level, and would have come without the recruiting spotlight of a state tournament.
Instead, he went 24-2 for the Mustangs this season, with his only loss prior to the state finals coming in overtime against the returning state champion.
Bellis avenged that defeat twice in the postseason, beating Waverly-Shell Rock’s Bailey Roybal in the district championship match before backing it up in the state semifinals. He lost to Ankeny’s Trever Anderson, 3-2, in the finals.
“He’s a Mustang. He’s a DH lifer type kid,” Hempstead coach Chuck Haas said. “We love him, just like he’s our own. He is one of our own. I’m just so happy because that’s one of the reasons why he came to Hempstead High School, is he wanted to wrestle Division I and he knew he wasn’t going to get there in Illinois.
“Now he’s accomplished that part of the dream and now he has to go make it happen at the next level. He’s going to have to figure out a way to get that much better because it’s going to be a whole new learning curve for him, too.”
Bellis is naturally quiet, so he was a bit out of his element coming to the Hempstead wrestling room. He didn’t know anybody, but knew what he was capable of and went to work. As the season progressed he got more comfortable in the room and his leadership began to stand out even more. He began sharing his experiences and the lessons he learned from becoming a state champion as a sophomore to finishing fifth the next season after a subpar tournament.
“He’s been nothing but a huge asset to our program. He really came in and just fit in. He was just one of the team,” Haas said. “He just came in and was pretty quiet at the beginning and just totally took over a great leadership role as we got toward state tournament time. Nothing gets me more excited than hearing he got the offer that he wanted and for him to have the opportunity to wrestle Division I.”
That process will begin anew in Boone, N.C.
After growing up in the flattened plains of Illinois, he’s excited to go to school on a campus nestled into the mountains. The fact that the wrestlers and coaches have spiritual lives were another positive in the Mountaineers’ category.
And he’s eager to join a program on the rise.
“I like that I was constantly told that I would have to work hard,” Bellis said. “At any Division I school you have to work hard, but it really seemed to me like they know they have something to prove. They have to work harder to prove that they’re a good program. They’re on the come up.”