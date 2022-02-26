Dubuque Senior couldn’t quite find that postseason magic this year.
The Rams suffered a season-ending loss, 54-42, in a Class 4A Substate 6 semifinal at Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday. Senior closed its season at 12-11.
Hayden Jacobsmeier led Senior with 12, Walker Tart added eight, and Devonta Jackson netted six.
Senior won eight of its last 13 games to finish above .500 for the 11th straight year.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prairie du Chien 69, Evansville 34 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Ashlyn Knapp scored 15 points and Lily Krahn added 14 as the WIAA Division 3 third-ranked Blackhawks cruised in their regional semifinal. Prairie du Chien hosts Columbus in a regional final tonight.
Columbus 60, Platteville 55 — At Platteville, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored 16 points and Ellie Temperly added nine, but the Hillmen bowed out in a Division 3 regional semifinal.
Mineral Point 69, Darlington 25 — The Division 4 No.-1 ranked Pointers advanced to the regional final tonight where they will host Lancaster. Darlington closed its season at 16-10.
Lancaster 58, Onalaska Luther 43 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows cruised in their Division 4 regional semifinal and will face Mineral Point tonight.
La Crosse Aquinas 79, Boscobel 44 — At La Crosse, Wis.: The Bulldogs were routed in a Division 4 regional semifinal and close their season at 18-8.
Cuba City 67, Cochrane-Fountain City 62 — At Fountain City, Wis.: The sixth-seeded Cubans upset No. 3 Cochrane-Fountain City to advance to tonight’s regional final against La Crosse Aquinas.
Highland 47, River Ridge 36 — At Highland, Wis.: The seventh-seeded Timberwolves gave second-seeded Highland a battle, but saw their season come to an end in a Division 5 regional semifinal.
Kickapoo 66, Potosi/Cassville 48 — At Kickapoo, Wis.: Potosi/Cassville bowed out of the Division 5 regional semifinal and closed its season at 13-12.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Spartan women, Duhawk men lead A-R-C indoor meet — At A.Y. McDonald Indoor Track: The Loras and Dubuque women both crowned a pair of champions on the first day of the American Rivers Conference indoor championships.
Dubuque’s Carrie Dochterman won her second pole vault title (3.31 meters) and Emma Seipel won the long jump (5.59 meters) to help the Spartans lead the team standings, 58.5-47 over Wartburg. Loras was third with 38 points.
The Duhawks’ Kassie Parker won the 5,000 (17:20.81), and teammate Grace Alley won the pentathlon (3,365).
Wartburg’s distance medley relay, which includes Dubuque natives Ellie Osterberger and Stevie Lambe, won in 12:17.24.
On the men’s side, Loras’ Holden Murphy won the shot put (15.53 meters), Ryan Rogers won the pole vault (4.58m), and the distance medley relay of Wyaat Kelly, Carson Vaske, Mike Jasa and Ryan Harvey won gold with a time of 10:03.09. Loras leads the team standings over Central, 60-32.5.
Wartburg’s Joe Freiburger, a former Western Dubuque prep, won the 5,000 in a time of 14:49.18.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Loras 16, Lawrence 0 — At Peoria, Ill.: Clare Murphy and Emily Monahan had two hits apiece to lead the Duhawks’ 13-hit attack as they won via the mercy rule.
Pride fall twice — At Kissimmee, Fla.: After managing just one hit in a 9-1 loss to Mount Vernon Nazarene, Elizabeth Leverton and Daija Bates had two each, and Zoie Sellers homered, but Clarke suffered its second loss on the day to Cleary, 11-8.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Rockford 0 — At Lillis AWC: Michael Dziewior and Jake Filotto floored 10 kills apiece as the Duhawks swept.