Dyersville Beckman continues to receive recognition for its strong start to the boys basketball season.
The Associated Press’ Iowa rankings released on Monday saw the 7-0 Trailblazers shoot ahead to No. 4 in the Class 2A poll, up two positions from last week. Top-ranked Boyden-Hull (7-0), Avoca A-H-S-TW (9-0) and Denver (7-0) are ahead of the Blazers in the poll.
Behind a sharp-shooting group of players that includes Mason White, Logan Goedken and Logan Burchard, Beckman has matched the best start in program history for the second straight season. The Blazers will aim to set the new mark and try for 8-0 when they return to action on Jan. 5 at Marion.
In the Class 3A poll, Western Dubuque (5-1) dropped a spot to No. 9 after suffering its first loss of the season before Christmas break, on a tip-in at the buzzer against Waterloo West. Dubuque Wahlert (3-0) is receiving votes and just missed the top 10, which is fronted by Dallas Center-Grimes (6-0).
Dubuque Hempstead (2-1) has dropped out of the Class 4A poll, but received the most votes of those outside of the top 10. The Mustangs are coming off a thrilling victory at Cedar Rapids Prairie before break, when Michael Duax delivered a game-winning dunk in the final seconds. Waukee (1-0) received top ranking in 4A.
North Linn (8-0) fronts the 1A poll.
Cuba City 79, East Troy 53 — At Cuba City, Wis.: The top-ranked Cubans (6-0) rolled behind Jack Misky’s 29 points and 13 rebounds. Brayden Dailey added 20 points, but the UW-Green Bay commit was struck with a hard foul on a dunk and suffered a severe wrist injury that might be season ending.
Mineral Point 68, Belmont 17 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers (5-1) got out to a big lead and never looked back, led by Joah Filardo’s 20 points and nine from Liam Stumpf.