News in your town

NBA roundup: LeBron, Giannis choose their teams for the All-Star Game

Sports in brief: No charges sought in Iowa marching band incident

City swimmers head to Clinton for state qualifier

Prep football: IHSAA aims to bring parity to Class 4A

Prep football: Iowa announces new districts for 2020 season

Sports briefs: Kobe Bryant's books surging in popularity after death

NBA roundup: Nets crush Warriors in Russell's return to Brooklyn

College football: Buckeyes on top in Big Ten recruiting; Huskers best in West

NBA: Hectic end to the NBA's trade window, but some teams sat out

Purdue routs No. 17 Iowa 104-68 in offensive outburst

Local & area roundup: No. 11 Duhawks keep pace in league race

Pete Rose asks for reinstatement, cites Astros and steroids

Andy Reid tells parade-goers Chiefs will win again next year

Tshiebwe leads No. 13 West Virginia past Iowa State 76-61

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Jordan Simon (Cascade)

USHL: Champions for change

NBA: Antetokounmpo powers Bucks

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio retiring after 13 seasons

Davison's return to Badgers sure to be jeered by Gopher fans

Sports in brief: Memorial announced for victims in Bryant crash

College basketball roundup: No. 7 Duke rallies beats BC for Coach K's 500th ACC win

Time passages: Mahomes leads comeback for the ages for KC

Sundown takes 2nd overall at Cascade Mountain

Boys prep basketball: Hempstead answers adversity to rally past Linn-Mar

Boys prep basketball: Six Rivers brings awareness to suicide

Local & area roundup: Beckman boys topple No. 1 Marion

Boys prep basketball: Cedar Falls halts Senior’s winning streak at 10

Cedar Falls wins state title game rematch over Rams

Boys prep basketball: Hempstead answers adversity to rally past Linn-Mar

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio retiring after 13 seasons

NBA roundup: Butler scores 38, Heat roll past 76ers 137-106

Change looming as NASCAR season arrives with Daytona 500

Analysis: From 'Andy Who?' to Super Bowl champion Andy Reid

Williams, Gray lead No. 8 Florida State past North Carolina

College basketball: Big Ten tough -- Iowa and Illinois check the box so far

Fighting Saints’ depth shows on USHL leaderboards

Local & area roundup: Senior moves up to No. 3 in Class 4A

More than the Score: Carter named all-American

After Super Bowl win, Chiefs already eyeing repeat next year

Sports briefs: Staples Center begins removal of Bryant memorial

Baylor strengthens hold on No. 1 in AP poll; Iowa, Illinois climb