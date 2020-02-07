The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced new football districts and a new scheduling cycle for Class 4A football Thursday morning.
Following months of study, the IHSAA’s Board of Control decided Wednesday to shift football to a one-year scheduling cycle and adjust the regular season format of large-school Class 4A over competitive concerns.
In response to ongoing classification discussions and the implementation of a success model to 4A, the board used the special session to approve football districts for just one season, dropping the typical two-year scheduling alignment as a one-time measure. As a result, the IHSAA will reassess football formats again following the 2020 season.
“We have solicited lots of feedback from our membership and a one-year cycle gives us more time to evaluate that feedback and work on making classifications better,” IHSAA Board of Control chairperson Rod Earleywine said in a press release. “It’s never going to be perfect, but we acknowledge that there are problems with our current classification system and we need to see what kind of improvements we can make.”
Defending Class 3A state champion Western Dubuque will be in the revised District 3, which includes Charles City, Decorah, Waterloo East, Waverly-Shell Rock and West Delaware. Dubuque Wahlert is in District 4 with Davenport Assumption, DeWitt Central, Clinton, Marion and North Scott.
“It’s always an exciting time and it gives a fresh perspective on the upcoming year,” Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner said. “It’s just an opportunity in the offseason to get excited about football. We’re excited, but we realize West Delaware is going to be a formidable team in the coming years and Decorah is always extremely tough, plus Waterloo East is on the rise.
“It’s going to be challenging and we graduated an awful lot. We have a group of juniors that are going to be seniors and they will have quite a task in front of them that they’ll be up for.”
Many rivalries the Bobcats have developed over the years are up in the air, and Penner said the school is exploring many different options.
“We’ve had discussions on a variety of options with North Scott, (Cedar Rapids) Xavier and Wahlert,” he said. “We’re not quite sure yet where we’re going to go but it’s nice to have those guys close to home and playing in Dubuque is good for our program, we believe.”
Maquoketa has dropped down from 3A to Class 2A District 5 with Anamosa, Camanche, Monticello, Tipton and West Liberty.
“It shocked me to be honest with you,” Maquoketa coach Kevin Bowman said. “When our AD mentioned the possibility of going to 2A, I thought he was kidding and yanking my chain. It is what it is and out of our control. No more playing Xavier, Western Dubuque, Wahlert or North Scott. It’s just what it is.
“In the new district, four of the five teams finished 6-3 last year. So even though we’re dropping down it’s still very good competition, of course.”
Cascade and Dyersville Beckman remained in Class 1A with a revamped District 5 that includes Durant, Northeast Goose Lake, West Branch and Wilton.
Bellevue has dropped down from 1A to Class A to join Edgewood-Colesburg, and both will compete in District 5 along with Alburnett, East Buchanan, Maquoketa Valley and North Linn. Clayton Ridge is in District 4 with MFL/Mar-Mac, Postville, South Winneshiek, Starmont and Wapsie Valley.
“I think going in we kind of knew this was coming,” Bellevue co-coach Matt Jaeger said. “We’ve been on the line for a few years now and it was going to be us being one of the smaller schools in 1A or one of the bigger schools in A. We’re excited and this is new. We’ve played some of these teams before and it’s a different feel, but there are going to be some good games. We’re excited for these changes.”
In Class 4A for the 2020 season, Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead were placed in Group 5 along with Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Davenport Central and Davenport West.
Class 4A, currently the division for the state’s largest high schools by enrollment, will feature 40 teams in a new regular season arrangement during the 2020 football season. Seven groups will be organized for geography and with the intention of providing greater competitive balance to scheduling. The groups were organized by measuring a program’s last four years of football results through the IHSAA’s Ratings Percentage Index formula and their last four years of playoff success.
No other classifications had this system applied to their redistricting process.
The 2020 season will feature nine regular season games and 16 playoff qualifiers in all classes. Playoff procedures — district champions earning automatic berths, Ratings Percentage Index ranking the remaining at-large qualifiers — will stay the same in 3A, 2A, 1A, A, and 8-Player. All 16 playoff spots in 4A will be considered at-large and determined via RPI.