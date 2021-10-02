The Luther College and Briar Cliff University baseball teams announced on Friday that they will be the first collegiate programs to play on the iconic Field of Dreams original movie site.
The game in Dyersville, Iowa, will be held on Sept. 16, 2022. Briar Cliff secured the opportunity and invited Luther as its opponent to compete on the field built and used in the famous movie.
Ticket availability will be announced at a later date.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Luther 0 — At Loras: Liz Fleckenstein hammered 13 kills and Lyndsi Wilgenbusch added 11, while Amelia Gutierrez chipped in 31 assists as the Duhawks (13-3, 2-1 American Rivers Conference) swept the Norse, 25-18, 25-15, 25-14.
Wheaton 3, Dubuque 1 — At Wheaton, Ill.: Emma Powell had 12 kills and Kaylynn Murray 20 assists, but the Spartans (7-10) fell to Wheaton, 25-12, 21-25, 25-17, 25-13.
Clarke 3, Culver-Stockton 0 — At Kehl Center: Hempstead grad Amber Cooksley floored 13 kills, sister Alana Cooksley added 24 assists, and the Pride (9-10, 6-2 Heart of America Conference) swept, 25-21, 25-6, 25-21.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UW-Stout 2, UW-Platteville 1 (OT) — At Menomonie, Wis.: Lauren Lodico scored in the 66th minute, and Emma Ball added seven saves at goalkeeper, but the Pioneers (6-1-2, 0-1 WIAC) were nipped in extra time.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Rosenbum breaks record — At Rock Island, Ill.: Loras College standout Kassie Rosenbum claimed first in 20:26, setting a new school record in the 6,000 meters, leading the Duhawk women to a runner-up finish at the 21-team Augustana Brissman-Lundeen Invitational.
Ryan Harvey finished third in 24:56, also helping the Duhawk men claim runner-up.