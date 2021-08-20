One of the greatest prep wrestlers in Dubuque history will be inducted into the Wartburg College Athletic Hall of Fame this fall.
Wil Kelly, a three-time state champion at Wahlert who went on to become a two-time all-American at Wartburg, will be one of nine new inductees at the college.
Kelly earned all-American honors in 2002 and 2003, and won an NCAA Division III title at 141 pounds to cap a 21-4 senior season a year after finishing third in the country. While compiling a career record of 47-10, Kelly was a vital member of four straight Iowa Conference championship teams and helped the 2003 national championship squad tally 166.5 points, setting a new NCAA record for most points in a championship tournament.
From 2006-2009, he served as an assistant coach at Wartburg, helping lead the Knights to three national championships before taking the head coaching job at Cedar Falls High School. He led the Tigers for seven seasons from 2009-16. Kelly is also a member of the Iowa High School Athletic Association Wrestling Hall of Fame and Dubuque Wahlert High School Hall of Fame.
Kelly is the property and casualty insurance-commercial auto liability claims representative for Cottingham and Butler. He and his wife, Ashley, live in Dubuque with their child Parker.
Schnee, Snitker earn MVC accolades — University of Northern Iowa football players Sam Schnee, a former Dubuque Senior standout, and Reed Snitker, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout, were among 281 student-athletes who received the Missouri Valley Conference’s Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award. To qualify for the award, a student athlete must post a minimum GPA of 3.2 for the previous two semesters. The Panthers have been picked to finish 15th in the FCS in the Athlon Preseason Rankings and open their season Sept. 4 at Iowa State.
Central favored in A-R-C football — The American Rivers Conference football coaches tabbed Central College as the preseason pick to finish first this fall. The Dutch received eight of the nine votes for 64 points, eight ahead of Wartburg. Dubuque was tabbed for third and Loras sixth in the nine-team league.
Coe favored in A-R-C volleyball — The A-R-C volleyball coaches selected Coe College as the preseason pick to win the league. The Kohawks had 58 points, one more than Wartburg. Dubuque earned two first-place votes for third in poll, and Loras is tabbed for fourth.
Dubuque picked to win A-R-C men’s soccer title — The University of Dubuque has been selected to repeat as the A-R-C men’s soccer champion in the preseason coaches poll. The Spartans were chosen first on six ballots and earned 62 points. Defending runner-up Loras earned the No. 2 ranking with 51 points.
Wartburg tabbed for A-R-C women’s soccer title — Wartburg College has been selected to defend it’s A-R-C women’s soccer championship in the preseason coaches poll. Wartburg was chosen first on seven ballots and earned 63 points to take the No. 1 ranking in the Coaches Preseason Poll. Loras College, which finished second last year, was picked second and earned 57 points, taking two first-place votes. Dubuque garnered 48 points to earn third in the poll.
Burns named academic all-American in rugby — The University of Northern Iowa’s Maggie Burns, a former Dubuque Senior multi-sport athlete, earned a spot on the 2020-21 National Collegiate Rugby Academic All-American list. She also represented UNI on the National Collegiate Rugby All-Star team, which competed in Little Rock, Ark., this spring.
Woodward honored for academics — Augsburg University hockey player Nick Woodward, a Dubuque Senior grad, earned academic all-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors this spring. He was also named an American Hockey Coaches Association Division II-III/Krampade All-American Scholar. Woodward, a junior, carries a 3.75 grade point average in marketing.