DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The numbers speak for themselves: Dyersville Beckman forward Michael Keegan is having a monster season.
For the second year in a row, the Trailblazers senior is leading his team in points, rebounds, blocks, steals and 3-pointers. He ranks among the Iowa Class 2A leaders in that regard as well.
But the only number Keegan really cares about is the one in the win column. His team’s faring pretty well in that regard, too.
Keegan scored a game-high 19 points along with 10 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals as 2A No. 5 Beckman never trailed in a 58-35 home win over rival West Delaware on Tuesday.
The Blazers are quite accustomed to winning this year. Previously ranked No. 1 in the state, they improved to 11-2 and have now won four of their last five. They went into Tuesday night “expecting” to beat a 4-9 Hawks team.
But night in and night out, there’s a higher calling: Get better. Beckman’s past the midway point of the season, and if the Blazers are to reach their ultimate goal — a bid to the state tournament by season’s end — they know they have to be at their sharpest for the tough playoff road ahead.
“Put more points up on the board than them, and day-in, day-out get better,” said Keegan, who’s committed to play hoops at NCAA Division II Washburn University. “From Day 1 to now we’ve definitely stepped up. Making better decisions, pushing it up the court, smarter shots.”
This year, the Blazers are getting it done on both ends of the floor, beating teams by an average of 17 points per game. Tuesday night was no different. They won the turnover battle, 8-16, and shot at a 48.9 percent clip to West Delaware’s 35.1.
The Hawks tied the game, 2-2, in the opening minutes — ironically off of a tip-in from Keegan. From there, Beckman took over, using an 11-3 run for a 13-5 lead through the first quarter, and scoring 10 straight points to close out the first half with a 34-19 lead, capped by Keegan’s 3 just before the buzzer.
“(Keegan) is going to do whatever we need to do to win,” said Blazers coach Michael Molony. “He cares about winning, No. 1. And he makes winning plays. That’s what we need out of him and all of the other guys feed off of it.
“If we wanted to, we could try to get him 30 points a night, just running plays for him. But he’s such a good teammate that I don’t know that he’d shoot enough to get there. He reads the floor well, he really knows that it’s not a one-man game, it’s a five-man game. … I asked him ‘how many points did you have?’ He said, ‘I don’t know, I just look at two things: their score and our score.’”
The Hawks made their best run in the third quarter, six straight points, cutting their deficit to 36-25. That’s as close as they came to Beckman for the rest of the game. Keegan responded with a jumper and a 3-pointer as part of a 7-2 run for a 43-27 lead entering the fourth quarter.
After Tom Jaeger’s jumper pushed the Blazers to their largest lead of the game, 47-30, the starters were pulled with 3 minutes remaining.
Mason White and Jack Gehling finished with 10 points apiece to round out Beckman. Blake DeMoss led the Hawks with eight points.
With nine games left in the regular season, there’s no time to let up in the Blazers’ gym. They’re proud of their hot start, but they’ll be even more satisfied with an equally strong finish.
“Obviously we want to make it down to Wells Fargo (for state),” White said. “We know what we can do. We want to make it down there and see what we can do down there.”