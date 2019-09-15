AMES, Iowa — The Cy-Hawk Game is always better under the lights. Mother Nature agreed.
No matter when it was played, it’s still a Hawkeye State.
Keith Duncan kicked four field goals, including a 39-yarder with just less than 5 minutes remaining, and special teamer Devonte Young recovered a muffed punt with 78 seconds left to preserve the No. 19-ranked Hawkeyes’ 18-17 victory over Iowa State in a game that saw two weather delays totaling 2 hours and 55 minutes — the longest weather delay in Jack Trice Stadium history.
After Duncan’s final field goal, Iowa State drove inside the Iowa 40 before quarterback Brock Purdy overthrew his receiver on fourth-and-long. Iowa was unable to run out the clock, and punted it back to Iowa State with 2 minutes left, but a pair of Cyclones collided with each other and the ball deflected off an Iowa State player. Young dove on top of the ball to secure Iowa’s fifth consecutive victory over its in-state rival, and its fourth straight win in Ames.
Iowa now leads the all-time series, 45-22, and owns a 12-10 advantage over the last 22 iterations.
It was certainly a long day for fans, many of whom lined up in the early morning hours for a prime spot in Reiman Plaza just outside the stadium — where ESPN’s premier college football pregame show, College GameDay, had set up for its first-ever trip to Ames.
In past seasons, that was a bad sign for Iowa, which entered Saturday 1-6 in its previous seven games with ESPN’s top crew in attendance.
Make that 2-6 now.
Iowa opened the game with a methodical 15-play, 68-yard drive that burned half of the first quarter, but Mekhi Sargent was stopped a yard short on third down inside the Iowa State 10-yard line and the Hawkeyes settled for a Duncan 25-yard field goal.
Iowa (2-0) converted 3 of 4 third downs on the drive, including Stanley’s designed run that picked up 10 yards on third-and-7 at the Cyclones’ 26.
Purdy hit Deshaunte Jones for a 12-yard gain on the Cyclones’ first offensive snap, but lightning struck in the area as the referee reviewed the play, and the game went into its first delay. After a 49-minute suspension, play resumed with Purdy’s 12-yard completion to Tarique Milton.
The Cyclones needed only a couple more plays to cash in. And they did it with a trick play that caught the Hawkeyes completely by surprise.
On first-and-10 from the ISU 49, Purdy pitched the ball to Jones, who pulled up and fired a strike downfield to La’Michael Pettway — who was left all alone after Hawkeyes cornerback D.J. Johnson charged toward the line of scrimmage — for a walk-in 51-yard touchdown.
But that was all the action until the game entered a second lightning delay at 4:45 p.m., just 90 minutes after kickoff. With continuous lightning strikes in the area and heavy rain dousing the field, the game did not resume until more than 2 hours later.
Iowa State was leading, 7-3, when play was delayed with 13:48 left in the second quarter.
When it did, it took a couple drives before either team could get moving.
Iowa State was driving downfield midway through the second quarter when Purdy fumbled inside the Iowa 30. Defensive back Jack Koerner recovered for the Hawkeyes, and Stanley led a 12-play, 59-yard drive to the Iowa State 22.
Duncan connected from 39 yards as time expired with Iowa State clinging to a 7-6 lead.
Iowa State came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders, and Purdy hit Milton for a 73-yard touchdown pass less than a minute into the third quarter to push the Cyclones in front, 14-6.
Duncan kicked his third field goal of the game, this time from 42 yards, with 2:15 left in the third quarter as Iowa trimmed the deficit to five points.
Iowa forced the Cyclones to punt from their own end zone and took over at the Iowa State 25 near the end of the third quarter. Seven plays later, Stanley punched it in from the 1, but misfired on the two-point conversion pass, as the Hawkeyes took a 15-14 lead with 12:10 to play.
It was short-lived, though, as Purdy led the Cyclones to the Iowa 9, and Connor Assalley’s 26-yard field goal pushed the Cyclones back in front, 17-15, with 7:46 to go.
But ISU’s advantage lasted even less time. Duncan kicked his fourth field goal of the day with 4:51 left, a 39-yarder that pushed the Hawkeyes back in front, 18-17.