EPWORTH, Iowa — Western Dubuque has its own version of the Killer Bs.
Ben Bryant and Will Burds were absolutely lethal on Friday night.
Bryant ran for two touchdowns and caught another in the first half, and Burds added three total touchdowns and a handful of big plays on special teams as the Class 3A No. 1-ranked Bobcats completed an undefeated regular season — just the second in program history — with a 49-13 thrashing of Maquoketa on Friday night at Buchman Field.
Bryant ran 10 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns as Western Dubuque moved to 9-0 overall, 5-0 in District 4. The Bobcats, who also went 9-0 in 1997 and then lost their first-round playoff game, will host a playoff game for the first time since the 2001 championship season. WD is the No. 2 seed for the Class 3A playoffs and will host No. 13 Washington (7-2) in the first round next week.
“Our job’s not done,” Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner said. “I almost had to talk our guys into being excited about tonight after the game was over. They’re ready to go to work, and I love that about our guys. They really know how to prepare.”
Burds returned the opening kickoff 66 yards and later had a punt return of nearly 60 yards shortened by penalty. He finished with two receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 13 receiving touchdowns this season, two shy of the program record set last season by Drake George.
“Right when I caught the ball I could see the hole,” Burds said of his kickoff return. “It was great blocking. I just ran up and it opened up perfectly.”
Harris did not play in the second half and finished the game 7-for-8 for 213 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bobcats needed just six offensive snaps to take a 21-0 lead on Friday night following Burds’ big kickoff return to the Cardinals’ 19-yard line. Bryant needed just three carries to punch it in, the last on a 3-yard dive up the middle.
“Everything clicked with us. Linemen did a fantastic job up front, every single one of them,” said Bryant, who also caught four passes for 64 yards and another score. It helps we have Will Burds and other receivers out there for the pass game, too.”
Maquoketa (4-5, 2-3) punted to Burds on its first possession, and a 57-yard return was nullified by a personal foul penalty on the Bobcats.
It didn’t matter.
Burds got behind the defense and Harris hit him in stride for a 66-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead less than 7 minutes into the game. That duo hooked up again for a 30-yard score just 1:48 later.
Bryant added a 2-yard TD run early in the second quarter, Burds ran into the end zone from 21 yards out midway through the period, and Bryant converted a third-and-21 in the final minute of the half, racing 40 yards on a screen pass for a 42-0 lead at the break.
Maquoketa broke the shutout bid on its initial drive of the second half, moving 77 yards in 10 plays as Connor Becker scored on a 5-yard run. Quarterback Kannon Coakley scored on a 9-yard run with 4:21 left in the third quarter.
Jackson Burger scored on a 10-yard run at the end of the third quarter for WD and finished with 40 yards on 10 carries.
“We didn’t have a very good week of practice, just one of those things where you can see it coming,” Maquoketa coach Kevin Bowman said. “Give them credit. Yeah, they’re the No. 1 team, but I don’t think we gave them the best effort we should have.”