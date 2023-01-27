West Dubuque’s Isaac Then (8) is congratulated by coach Casey Bryant after his home run during their Iowa Class 3A state semifinal baseball game against Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City. The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association named Bryant as its Class 3A coach of the year.
A pair of coaches with deep roots at Western Dubuque earned top honors from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association during its 55th annual awards banquet this weekend in Des Moines.
Casey Bryant earned the Class 3A coach of the year award after leading the Bobcats to the first state championship in program history last summer. And Eben Baumhover, a Western Dubuque graduate, landed the Class 2A coach of the year after leading Van Meter to its fourth consecutive state title.
Bryant — a Creston, Iowa, native who owns a 562-317 record in 23 seasons at Western Dubuque — led the Bobcats to a 32-11 overall record and a 20-9 mark in the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Mississippi Division last season.
The Bobcats rallied to knock off Winterset and its ace pitchers — Texas Christian University recruit Justin Hackett and Jake Porter, considered by many among the top arms in the Class 3A state field — in the state quarterfinals. They rallied again to beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the semifinals before hammering top-ranked Davenport Assumption, 7-1, for the state title in late July at Duane Banks Stadium in Iowa City.
Bryant has led the Bobcats to the state tournament six times — 2005, ’06, ’12, ’18, ’19 and last season. Western Dubuque finished as the state runner-up in 2006.
Baumhover, 45, guided Van Meter to a 10-0, five-inning victory over Estherville Lincoln Central in the Class 2A state baseball championship game at Carroll in July. The Bulldogs finished the season 39-0 and became just the 12th undefeated state champion in summer state tournament history, which dates to 1946. Beckman Catholic accomplished the feat by going 21-0 in 1968, and Twin Cedars became the most-recent team to join the club by going 36-0 in Class 1A.
Van Meter also became just the fourth team to win four consecutive summer state titles. Baumhover is in his fourth season at the helm of the Bulldogs, and the IHSBCA also honored him at the banquet for reaching the 100-victory club.
The IHSBCA also honored Clarke University coach Dan Spain for reaching the 300-victory club last season. Spain, who has coached at his alma mater since 2012, has guided the Pride to the NAIA tournament four times (2016, ’17, ’18 and ’19), one Heart of America Conference regular-season championship, one Heart tournament championship and two North Division championships while averaging more than 30 wins per season.
Dubuque native Tim Fleming, of KGLO Radio in Mason City, received the Bill and Sherry Freese Contributors Award at the IHSBCA banquet. The award recognizes his contribution to advancing or perpetuating the sport in his district.
The IHSBCA Hall of Fame class included coaches Jeff Douglas, of Truro; Keith McSweeney, of Solon; and Jake Souhrada, of Wilton; players Joel Hanrahan, of Norwalk; and Larry Frakes, of Audubon; contributor George Engebretson, of Rembrandt; and umpire Steve Shantz, of Greenfield.
HAWKEYES HONOR DUBUQUE NATIVE
The University of Iowa honored Dubuque native Mark Kamps for his 38 years of service to the athletic department during the Jan. 12 home basketball game against Michigan.
Kamps, a 1972 graduate of Wahlert, recently announced his retirement after serving as the public address announcer for the Hawkeyes’ men’s and women’s basketball teams as well as the gymnastics teams.
Kamps has a real estate office in Iowa City.
IOWA GOLF HALL OF FAME TO ADD 4
The Iowa Golf Hall of Fame will add four members in 2023, bringing the total number in the Hall of Fame to 96. Those four include Norwalk’s Joe Palmer, Boone’s Jim Curell, Waterloo’s Doug Dunakey and Ankeny’s Kevin Beard.
Details, including location of the 2023 Iowa Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony, will be announced at a later date at ww.iowagolf.org and will be open to the public.
DUBUQUE BOWLING HALL OF FAME ADDS TRIO
The Dubuque Area USBC Hall of Fame Committee announced the inductions of three new members on Wednesday night. The induction ceremonies are scheduled for Tuesday, May 9.
Jim Johnson will be inducted for superior performance, Eldon “Fritz” Biver and Pam Reddick for outstanding service.
