West Dubuque’s Isaac Then (8) is congratulated by coach Casey Bryant after his home run during their Iowa Class 3A state semifinal baseball game against Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City. The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association named Bryant as its Class 3A coach of the year.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

A pair of coaches with deep roots at Western Dubuque earned top honors from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association during its 55th annual awards banquet this weekend in Des Moines.

Casey Bryant earned the Class 3A coach of the year award after leading the Bobcats to the first state championship in program history last summer. And Eben Baumhover, a Western Dubuque graduate, landed the Class 2A coach of the year after leading Van Meter to its fourth consecutive state title.

