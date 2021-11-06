For a pair of teams with some gaudy offensive numbers, Friday night’s Wisconsin Division 7 state quarterfinal between Potosi/Cassville and Cashton was an unexpected defensive postseason dogfight.
Cashton took the early lead and then held on in a scoreless second half, ending Potosi/Cassville’s season with a 15-6 victory in Cashton, Wis.
Cashton (10-2) took a 7-0 lead, then held a 15-6 lead by halftime. Potosi/Cassville (10-2) couldn’t get its offense going, and the teams battled to a scoreless draw in the second half.
Cashton entered the game averaging 35.4 points and had run for more than 3,000 yards and 47 touchdowns. Potosi/Cassville rushed for 3,178 yards and 32 touchdowns to go with 1,391 yards and 21 scores through the air, but the defenses won the night.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Wartburg 3, Dubuque 0 — At Waverly, Iowa: Emma Powell floored 10 kills with 20 digs, and Kate Messino added 16 assists, but the Spartans (12-18) were swept out of the American Rivers Conference tournament semifinals by the top-seeded Knights (26-0), 25-8, 25-18, 25-23.
Former Dyersville Beckman standout Kylie Bildstein, named the A-R-C’s most valuable player, nailed 15 kills for Wartburg.
Coe 3, Loras 0 — At Waverly, Iowa: Liz Fleckenstein delivered 10 kills, Krystal Tranel had 20 digs and Sara Hoskins provided 27 assists, but the Duhawks (21-11) couldn’t slow down the second-seeded Kohawks (24-7) in the A-R-C tournament semifinals, 25-12, 25-21, 25-22.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 75, Bethany 62 — At Salina, Kan.: Keith Johnson scored 27 points with six rebounds, Jordan Lake added 16 points and Jacob Fierst chipped in 12 as the Pride won their first game of the season to even their record at 1-1.