News in your town

NFL: Afterthought as it is, Pro Bowl has rich history

Column: Finally, the Super Bowl might be fun again

49ers' Super Bowl run has similarities to 1981 title team

College basketball: Dosunmu's shot lifts No. 21 Illinois over Michigan

MLB: Abreu looking forward to winning with White Sox

Tennis: Nadal vs. Kyrgios in Australia, as good as it gets

College basketball roundup: UNC beats Miami as Williams tops Smith for 4th on wins list

Women's college basketball: Iowa State lights it up beyond the arc

Girls prep basketball: Eimers leads Senior to victory in return to Western Dubuque

Boys prep basketball: Mustangs beat rival Wahlert

Girls prep wrestling: Wahlert in contention for team trophy at state meet

Girls prep basketball: Kay takes over for Hempstead

Boys prep basketball: Senior grinds out victory at Western Dubuque

Local & area roundup: Bellevue Marquette girls continue strong season

Boys prep basketball: Cuba City routs Mineral Point

Sports in brief: Brown released on bail after turning himself in

Purdue continues home dominance of Wisconsin in 70-51 rout

Boys prep basketball: Warriors handle Galena

USHL: Portillo backstops Saints to shootout win in Omaha

USHL: Fighting Saints upend Omaha in shootout

Girls prep basketball: Eimers leads Senior to victory in return to Western Dubuque

Boys prep basketball: Mustangs beat rival Wahlert

Girls prep basketball: Kay takes over for Hempstead

Deer drop: 10% fewer killed in Jo Daviess County during recent season

Australian Open: Two big rematches today

Girls prep basketball: Mineral Point rallies past SWAL rival Cuba City

Aussie Barty secures 1st spot in Australian Open's 4th round

NBA: In Paris, Hornets look for ways to stop Antetokounmpo

Local & area roundup: Cascade sweeps River Valley wrestling quad

NBA roundup: Beal scores 36 as weary Wizards down Cavs

NFL: AP source: Vikings make Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator

USHL: Fighting Saints soar past Team USA

More than the Score: Dubuque native sets skiing standard

New wave for wrestling: Girls' participation growing at rapid pace locally

Boys prep basketball: Senior grinds out victory at Western Dubuque

Baseball: Dream Series helps prepare Dubuque's Moller for big summer

Local & area roundup: No. 8 Duhawks win 10th straight