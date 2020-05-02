Reggie Millette still gets goosebumps when he thinks about the reception he received at Mystique Community Ice Center this season.
Whether he scored a key goal, delivered a big hit, blocked a shot or killed a penalty with all-out hustle, Dubuque Fighting Saints fans serenaded Millette with chants of, ‘Reg-gie, Reg-gie, Reg-gie.’ And the 5-foot-11, 183-pound forward from Jacksonville, Fla., loved every minute of it.
“Everywhere I’ve played, the fans have always liked the way I play, but I’ve never gotten a standing ovation like I did in Dubuque,” said Millette, who turned 20 on April 10. “I felt the chills on the back of my neck, I felt the energy, every time it happened. Even if I was tired on a shift, I felt like I could go run a two-mile, just off the energy of the fans chanting my name.
“It was probably one of the coolest things that’s ever happened to me. It definitely helped me play and it got the boys going, too, knowing that the fans were so intrigued by the energy I bring. It helped all of us, and not just me.”
Millette parlayed his energy into an NCAA Division I scholarship opportunity at American International College in Springfield, Mass. He committed to the Yellow Jackets this week with the stipulation he could return to Dubuque for his final season of Junior hockey eligibility.
“We couldn’t be happier that he chose to continue his development with us for one more year when given the option of going into school this fall,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “That speaks to his maturity and understanding of the development process. But it also speaks to the reception he’s gotten here and what the people of Dubuque mean to him.
“It’s very clear to all of us — the fans, staff and teammates alike … basically everyone who came in contact with Reggie in town this season — what he’s all about. That’s a team-first mentality. He’s willing to go through a wall for all of us. It’s something any coach would value, but I personally hold it in the highest regard. In a team dynamic, he’s invaluable, and I’m so excited to get to coach him another year.”
The Saints selected Millette in the fifth round, 70th overall, in the USHL Draft last spring to add an element of grit and toughness to the team after he contributed four goals, 12 points and 145 penalty minutes in 52 games for the Austin Bruins of the North American Hockey League. Millette immediately became a fixture on the USHL’s sixth-ranked penalty kill unit.
He led the Saints with 86 penalty minutes and added three goals and nine points while playing all 48 games of a season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Dubuque finished 33-13-2 for second place overall and posted the second-higest winning percentage (.708) since returning to the USHL in 2010-11.
Millette will be counted upon to provide leadership this fall. He is one of 10 veterans penciled in to return.
“I feel like we have some unfinished business to do,” Millette said. “It’s going to be a matter of the new guys buying into the system so we can finish what couldn’t finish this year.
“We had great leadership this season, and I learned a lot from just watching them every day and seeing what they did as guys who have been in the league. They took the extra time to do all the little things you have to do to be successful. Winning is the bottom line, and you win by doing those things.”
Millette will be joining a program that has taken college hockey by storm in the past few seasons after years as an also-ran.
Eric Lang, who inherited the program in 2016, led the Yellow Jackets to the Atlantic Hockey Conference championships in 2018-19 and this season with a roster that includes former Dubuque defenseman Jeff Baum, a junior.
AIC was seeking its second straight NCAA tournament berth when the season came to a close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That made the recruiting process a little complicated.
“It was kind of tough, but easy at the same time,” Millette said. “I didn’t have other schools giving me offers, so all my focus was on AIC and making sure it was the right choice.
“At first we did a Zoom call, and they walked me through some slides that included the educational part of it, the hockey part of it, the coaching part of it. They explained everything really well, and it looked like the right fit for me.
“The biggest thing for me is how small the school is. It’s about 17 people to a classroom, and I really like that. They’ve invested a lot in the hockey program, and it’s taken off in the last two years. And they explained that they recruit players with what they call ‘hard skill,’ and I guess you could say I fit that category pretty well.”