It’s hard to say who in the Gilligan household had a better Friday night.
Todd Gilligan was honored before the game as part of Dubuque Senior’s six-member Athletic Hall of Fame class. His son, Jack, threw for 196 yards and four touchdowns in less than three quarters to lead the Rams to a 48-6 runaway victory over Muscatine at Dalzell Field.
Todd said afterward it was a bigger night for Jack. It’s not a competition, just a glorious night to be a Ram.
“It was a big night for both of us,” Jack Gilligan said. “It was pretty cool to get to walk with him and watch him get inducted into the Hall of Fame. It’s cool being a legacy quarterback.”
Gilligan completed his first six passes and finished 14 of 19. Walker Tart caught a pair of touchdown passes, and Hayden Francois and Landon Sauser also scored through the air as the Rams (5-2, 2-1 Class 5A District 3) took another step toward securing their postseason destiny.
With five wins, there is a chance the Rams are already safe for the playoffs. But, as Senior coach Dale Ploessl said, you never know. The top 16 teams in Class 5A based on the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s ratings percentage index qualify for the postseason.
“As far as we’re concerned, our playoffs start this week,” Ploessl said. “We have to prove every game that we deserve to be in the playoffs. We’ve been on the winning side of the RPI and we’ve been on the losing side of the RPI, so we have to take care of our own business and make sure that we don’t let a computer decide if we get in or not.”
Jack Aitchison ran for 49 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, and Tommy Williams added 88 yards on the ground.
Senior’s special teams unit blew up Muscatine’s punt on the opening possession of the game and took over at the Muskies’ 26-yard line. The Rams needed just five snaps to open the scoring on Aitchison’s 8-yard run.
Muscatine drove 42 yards to the Senior 38 before turning it over on downs on its next possession. Tommy Williams broke off runs of 20 and 26 yards, and Gilligan connected with Tart for an 8-yard touchdown and a 13-0 lead with 2:06 left in the opening quarter.
Disaster soon struck for Muscatine.
The Muskies’ punt from their own 22 traveled less than 20 yards before taking a big Rams’ bounce backward. Senior took over at the Muscatine 26 and Gilligan hit a wide-open Sauser on a post route for a 26-yard score for a 20-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter.
Senior forced another three-and-out and Aitchison scored his second 8-yard rushing touchdown of the night with 8:56 left in the half.
“It’s a good showing for the crowd and all the people that came back for homecoming. It was a good outing for us,” Aitchison said. “We’re going to have to play our best football (the rest of the season). Us seniors, we really want to make the playoffs and get a playoff win.”
Gilligan still had another score up his sleeve, though.
The senior quarterback bought himself some extra time in the pocket in the closing seconds of the half and found Francois inside the Muscatine 5-yard line. Francois made three defenders miss and crossed the goal line after time expired for a 34-0 halftime lead.
“I heard the horn go off,” Gilligan said. “I didn’t know if he was going to get in, but I saw he broke a couple tackles and got in. That was big.”
Gilligan connected with Tart for a second touchdown, this time a short pass that Tart took 30 yards for a 41-0 lead that triggered the running clock with 9:29 left in the third quarter. Jalen Johnson added an 18-yard touchdown run later in the period.
Muscatine mustered 55 yards of offense on its first two drives of the game, but managed just 19 yards on its next five possessions.
The Rams held the Muskies to 220 yards from scrimmage, although 135 of those yards came after Senior pulled its first-team defense.
Muscatine ended Senior’s shutout bid with just more than 8 minutes left. Quarterback Nolan Recker, the second of four players to take snaps under center for the Muskies on Friday night, ran for 63 of his 75 yards on the drive, scoring on a 12-yard run with 8:19 to play.