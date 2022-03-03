Galena's Gracie Furlong drives to the basket between Serena defenders Katie Baker, (left) and Paisley Twait at the Illinois Girls Class 1A Semifinal basketball game at Redbird Arena in Normal, Ill., on Thursday, March 3, 2022
NORMAL, Ill. – It wasn’t just dominant -- it was darn near perfection.
Behind a swarming first-half defense and a balanced scoring attack, the Illinois Class 1A No. 4-ranked Galena girls basketball team made the most out of its first-ever Illinois state semifinal berth with a 58-31 rout of sixth-ranked Serena today at Redbird Arena in Normal.
The Pirates advanced to face Brimfield in the 1A championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5.
Claire Martensen led the Pirates with 14 points. Gracie Furlong had 13; Addie Hefel, 10; Taylor Burcham, nine; and Maggie Furlong added eight to pace Galena in scoring.
The Pirates surged out to a 15-0 lead after the first quarter using timely offense and a defense that wreaked havoc on the Huskers. Galena shot 6-for-9 from the floor in the opening stanza, and its defense forced five steals and eight total turnovers.
Gracie Furlong’s drive and bucket at 3:08 of the second quarter put Galena ahead, 20-0, and when time elapsed in the first half, Serena was held without a field goal. The Huskers only had a single free throw to show on offense as Galena took a commanding 22-1 advantage into the locker room.
Six different Pirates recorded baskets in the first half, but more impressively, their defense forced a whopping 13 turnovers.
Serena did find some offense in the third quarter, but it was far too little, too late. The Huskers netted 20 points in the frame, but Galena, again, was better. The Pirates netted 22 points in third to carry an insurmountable 44-21 lead into the final quarter.