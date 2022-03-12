CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Below is a list of area results and upcoming pairings from the NCAA Division III wrestling championships today.

Check back throughout the day as this list is updated.

Semifinals

165: Bradan Birt (Millikin) dec. Matt Lackman (Alvernia) 5-1.

184: Jarrit Shinhoster (UW-Whitewater) maj. dec. Shane Liegel (Loras) 13-5.

Consolation quarterfinals

133: Josh Wilson (Greensboro) dec. Joe Pins (Wartburg) 6-5.

133: David Massey (Mount Union) dec. Zach Thompson (UW-Platteville) 4-3.

174: Jacob Krakow (Loras) dec. Demitreus Henry (SUNY-Cortland) 5-3, SV-1.

Consolation semifinals

174: Jacob Krakow (Loras) tech. fall Solomon Nielsen (Augsburg) 16-0.

184: Shane Liegel (Loras) dec. Charles Baczek (Wabash) 6-0.

Seventh-place match

133: Zach Thompson (UW-Platteville) dec. Joe Pins (Wartburg) 9-3.

Third-place matches

174: Jacob Krakow (Loras) vs. Zane Mulder (Wartburg)

184: Shane Liegel (Loras) vs. Kyle Briggs (Wartburg)

Finals

165: Bradan Birt (Millikin) vs. Kyle Hatch (Wabash)

Tags

Recommended for you