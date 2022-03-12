CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Below is a list of area results and upcoming pairings from the NCAA Division III wrestling championships today.
Check back throughout the day as this list is updated.
Semifinals
165: Bradan Birt (Millikin) dec. Matt Lackman (Alvernia) 5-1.
184: Jarrit Shinhoster (UW-Whitewater) maj. dec. Shane Liegel (Loras) 13-5.
Consolation quarterfinals
133: Josh Wilson (Greensboro) dec. Joe Pins (Wartburg) 6-5.
133: David Massey (Mount Union) dec. Zach Thompson (UW-Platteville) 4-3.
174: Jacob Krakow (Loras) dec. Demitreus Henry (SUNY-Cortland) 5-3, SV-1.
Consolation semifinals
174: Jacob Krakow (Loras) tech. fall Solomon Nielsen (Augsburg) 16-0.
184: Shane Liegel (Loras) dec. Charles Baczek (Wabash) 6-0.
Seventh-place match
133: Zach Thompson (UW-Platteville) dec. Joe Pins (Wartburg) 9-3.
Third-place matches
174: Jacob Krakow (Loras) vs. Zane Mulder (Wartburg)
184: Shane Liegel (Loras) vs. Kyle Briggs (Wartburg)
Finals
165: Bradan Birt (Millikin) vs. Kyle Hatch (Wabash)
