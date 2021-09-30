Dubuque Wahlert’s Jamie Schmid swam two season bests last Tuesday as she helped lead the Eagles to a 100-85 MVC dual meet victory over Dubuque Hempstead.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week earned first-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (2:02.13) and the 500 freestyle (5:31.98), moving her up in the state rankings in both events. She was also a member of the winning 200 freestyle relay.
“For her to be swimming personal best times in the heart of the season is really exciting,” Wahlert swim coach Emily Snyder said. “She is ahead of last season’s taper times, and she is continuing to improve as the season progresses.”
Schmid was a state qualifier in the 200 freestyle last year, and she hopes to make a return trip to finish her prep career.
“It was very nerve-racking for me last year to compete at that level,” she said. “I definitely want to improve on last year’s finish, and I am really hoping to be at state in several events.”
Schmid also swims the anchor leg of the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
“I love swimming on relay teams because they are such competitive events,” she said. “I love racing against the other swimmers and trying to catch up to them.”
Schmid has been swimming competitively since she was eight years old, and has been swimming with the Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurrincanes for 10 years.
“Training with DASH has really helped me,” she said. “I can’t thank all of my coaches enough for all of their support over the years. I can tell the extra training is really paying off.”
Schmid finds herself in the pool 10 months of the year.
“There’s something about being in the water that I just really love and never get tired of,” she said. “When I’m not in the pool, I really enjoy competing in track and field.”
Schmid was a multi-event state qualifier for the Golden Eagles last season.
“She is just a very talented athlete,” Snyder said. “She’s always been a strong swimmer, but she has been in the shadows of other very strong swimmers in the past years. It’s her turn to shine, and she’s so qualified for this award. She is a quiet leader, but she is extremely positive. She doesn’t shy away from hard (training) sets, and she is always cheering on her teammates. She’s a tremendous leader.”
Added Schmid: “I hope that my love for swimming can inspire the love for the sport in others.”