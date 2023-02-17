Jerren Gille threw down the gauntlet and issued a guarantee on Wednesday.
He followed through on Thursday.
Now, he needs to win just two matches over two days to win a state championship.
Gille held on for a 7-6 victory over Decorah’s Mason Avila in the Iowa Class 2A 126-pound state quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“Again, a lot of confidence from the work I put in the offseason,” Gille said after improving to 38-4 on the season. “I knew I had what it takes to win that match, and it showed.”
Gille took control early before holding on late.
Gille scored the first takedown midway through the opening period, but Avila escaped to cut the lead in half, then escaped from the down position in the second period to knot the score at 2-2. Gille scored another takedown and added two back points to take a 6-3 lead into the third.
He chose down in the final period and Avila, a 17th-seeded freshman who had knocked off the top seed a day earlier, gave up a point to start neutral instead and push Gille’s lead to four. Gille was dinged twice for stalling in the final minute and was taken to his back at the buzzer, but Avila only got credit for the takedown.
There wasn’t enough time on the clock to get the back points.
“I heard them counting down how many seconds were left,” Gille said. “I was comfortable with it. I knew he didn’t have the time to score the amount of points he needed.”
He will face Jase Jaspers, a fifth-seeded freshman from Mount Vernon who won an 8-3 decision over Waukon’s fourth-seeded senior Jakob Regan in the quarterfinals.
He is trying to become Wahlert’s 10th wrestler to win a boys state championship and the first to reach the finals since 2018.
“It’s awesome. It’s fun as heck. And it’s a testament to him and the work he’s put in the past year,” Wahlert coach Joel Allen said. “He went from third place at districts (last year) and had a finish that didn’t sit well with him and he committed himself to the sport of wrestling and to get better and to learning, and then he did just that.
“And now we’re one match away from a pretty cool thing that’s about to happen. His mind is right, he’s confident, and like I said yesterday, he’s biggest in the biggest moments and we’re feeling great about tomorrow.”
West Delaware went just 1-for-5 in the quarterfinal round, with Cameron Geuther (285) clinching a top-six finish.
Geuther, the No. 1 seed, pinned Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Carter Heilskov in 1:07 and will wrestle No. 4 Korver Hupke of Independence in today’s semifinals.
West Delaware’s Carson Less lost a 3-0 decision to Glenwood’s Vinny Mayberry in his 120 quarterfinal, Carson Turnis lost a 7-0 decision to Keokuk’s Tate O’Shea at 138, and Logan Peyton lost in sudden victory, 3-1, to Red Oak’s Dawson Bond at 160. Will Ward came up on the short end of a 5-3 decision against Glenwood’s CJ Carter in the 195 quarterfinals.
West Delaware’s Brayden Maury (113), Jax Miller (126), Brent Yonkovic (152) and Garrison Gillihan (170) won second-round consolation matches.
Maury, Miller and Yonkovic won again in the consolation third round and are a win away from clinching top-eight finishes.
Gillihan lost in the consolation third round later in the session and was eliminated.
Maquoketa’s Jackson Van Keuren (220) and West Delaware’s Jeryn Funke (182) lost in the consolation second round and were eliminated.
