CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City volleyball team shook off a first-set loss to win the next three convincingly over visiting rival Southwestern on Tuesday night.
The Division 3 No. 7-ranked Cubans defeated the Wildcats, 23-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11, at Cuba City High School.
“They really challenged us by doing things we haven’t seen yet this season,” Cuba City coach Keri Lawson said. “They were doing a nice job of beating our blocks, and we gave them a lot of free points.”
The Wildcats, under first-year head coach Savannah Winters, held an early lead in the first set before the Cubans stormed back to go up, 19-18. Southwestern reclaimed the lead at 24-23 before holding on for the win.
“Playing Southwestern is always a big game, and there was a lot of energy in the gym tonight,” Lawson said. “They didn’t quit, and we let them back in to seal the deal. Our girls are resilient, though, and they figured out the adjustments we needed to get back into the next set.”
The Cubans (13-2), who were led offensively by junior outside hitter Alexis Runde with 11 kills, came out firing in Set 2, where they took a 25-13 win.
“These girls are really tuned in when things aren’t going well, and they know what they need to do to fix things on the floor,” Lawson said. “They trust in each other, and we have an experienced group out there this year.”
The Cubans, who are running a 6-2 for the first time since the 2016 season, were led by junior Isabella Digman with 22 assists and four-year setter Ella McKinley with 21.
“We have two quality setters this season, so we decided to change things up,” Lawson said. “We have a bunch of solid hitters that are now experienced juniors and seniors, and we’ve been playing well together.”
The Cubans had to battle back again in Set 3 before eventually taking a 25-14 win, and led all of Set 4.
Lainey Runde added nine kills, seven aces and three blocks for the Cubans, while Ella Vosberg also added nine kills.
Cuba City is coming off a successful weekend of tournament play after winning the Waterloo Invite where they defeated Sun Prairie East, Poynette and Lake Country Lutheran. The Cubans only losses this season came at the first tournament of the season against Onalaska and Barron.
“The matches we lost were tight against good opponents,” Lawson said. “The girls continue to show growth and confidence, and that’s what you want to see early on in the season.”
Southwestern was led by Alana Splinter, Ava Curwen and Ally Stanton with five kills each.