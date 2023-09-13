Volleyball
Buy Now

Cuba City’s Lainey Runde spikes the ball over Southwestern’s Ava Curwen (left) and Deanna Ramaker during their match Tuesday in Cuba City, Wis. Cuba City won, 23-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11.

 Shannon Mumm / Telegraph Herald

CUBA CITY, Wis. — The Cuba City volleyball team shook off a first-set loss to win the next three convincingly over visiting rival Southwestern on Tuesday night.

The Division 3 No. 7-ranked Cubans defeated the Wildcats, 23-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-11, at Cuba City High School.

Recommended for you

Tags