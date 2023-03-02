02272023-wahlertboysbb1-dk-2.jpg
Wahlert’s Nolan Berendes drives past Xavier’s Josef Lemker during an Iowa Class 3A substate final Monday in Manchester, Iowa. Berendes is one of four local players to earn first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference.

 Dave Kettering Telegraph Herald

The Mississippi Valley Conference released its boys basketball all-division selections on Wednesday, and 17 area athletes were recognized.

Three players who led their teams to the brink of a state tournament berth before bowing out in substate final contests, landed on the Mississippi Division first team. Dubuque Wahlert seniors Nolan Berendes (13.2 ppg, 4 rpg) and Duke Faley (12.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg) nearly willed the Golden Eagles to their first state tournament since 2016 before losing an overtime heartbreaker to Cedar Rapids Xavier in a Class 3A substate championship.

