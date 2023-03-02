Wahlert’s Nolan Berendes drives past Xavier’s Josef Lemker during an Iowa Class 3A substate final Monday in Manchester, Iowa. Berendes is one of four local players to earn first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference.
The Mississippi Valley Conference released its boys basketball all-division selections on Wednesday, and 17 area athletes were recognized.
Three players who led their teams to the brink of a state tournament berth before bowing out in substate final contests, landed on the Mississippi Division first team. Dubuque Wahlert seniors Nolan Berendes (13.2 ppg, 4 rpg) and Duke Faley (12.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg) nearly willed the Golden Eagles to their first state tournament since 2016 before losing an overtime heartbreaker to Cedar Rapids Xavier in a Class 3A substate championship.
Dubuque Senior’s Jacob Williams was also recognized on the Mississippi first team after leading the Rams in scoring (12.4 ppg) and rebounds (7.6). Senior fell one win shy of reaching Des Moines, dropping a 54-51 decision to Pleasant Valley in Tuesday’s 5A Substate 3 championship.
Rams’ 12th-grader Jon Wille (8 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.1 apg) and freshman teammate Tevin Schultz (10.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg) were honored on the Mississippi second team, along with Wahlert senior Jack Walsh (10 ppg, 5.8 rpg).
Senior’s Hayden Jacobsmeier and Jalen Johnson, and Wahlert’s Seamus Crahan and Luke Smith were Mississippi Division honorable mention selections.
Western Dubuque’s Daviyon Gaston was the lone area athlete named to the Valley Division’s first team. The Bobcats’ senior led the team in scoring (16.4 ppg) and assists (3.4).
WD’s Kanyon Bryte (14 ppg, 7.7 rpg) and Hempstead’s Reed Strohmeyer (13.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 2.4 apg) landed on the second team of the Valley Division.
Valley Division honorable mention selections included Hempstead’s Jonny Muehring and Justin Potts, and Western Dubuque’s Colton McIlrath and Caleb Klein.
Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Kennedy made a clean sweep of the top player and coach awards in each division. Cedar Falls’ Ryan Schultz was named Mississippi Division Coach of the Year, while Dallas Bear claimed Mississippi Athlete of the Year. Kennedy’s Jon McKowen earned Valley Division Coach of the Year and Colby Dolphin was selected its top athlete.
