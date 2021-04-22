Dubuque Senior is probably just about tired of the comparisons to 2014.
A few more wins and the Rams can put them to rest permanently.
Owen Hull converted an assist from his brother for the opening goal, Jacob Konrardy scored twice in his early return from a leg injury, and Iowa Class 3A No. 11-ranked Senior beat 2A No. 12 Dubuque Wahlert, 5-1, on Thursday at Dalzell Field.
It was the Rams’ first win over their crosstown rival since 2014.
“I mean, 2014 is a long time. Seven years,” Konrardy said. “We’re just bringing it different this year. We’re just feeling something. It’s all clicking like it never has been before.”
Nyle Jenkins and Zenebe Andrews also scored as Senior (5-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season and improved its best start to a season in recent history. The Rams also opened the 2014 season with a four-game win streak before dropping their next two matches.
Senior finished that season 7-9 after losing seven of its final eight matches.
But the Rams are looking to do even bigger things. They have reached five wins in a season for just the sixth time since 2011 and haven’t won more than seven matches in a season since at least 2010 — Varsity Bound’s historical statistics only go back to 2011.
“My favorite quote of all time is ‘winning is more fun than losing.’ It’s fun when you’re winning, right?” Senior coach Sam Koenig said. “When you play together as a group and as a family, you can do some special things. Our guys have bought in to each other, but they’ve also been playing together for eight years, so it’s just like another day in the park for them. They’re just kids smiling and having fun, and what I’ve noticed is, if you’re having fun, you’re going to do better than if you’re miserable.”
The Rams struck first Thursday with a passing combination from one of their four sets of siblings.
Owen Hulll converted a cross from older brother Foster with 16:58 left in the first half.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Owen Hull said. “I just found myself wide open in the middle of the goal, saw Foster and I just knew it was going to be right to me.”
Konrardy — a senior who missed just two matches with a dislocated fibula after doctors told him he would have to sit for four weeks — made it 2-0, firing a shot from distance past Wahlert goalkeeper Chris Schmitt with 7:40 left in the first half.
Konrardy was cleared to play by his physical therapist on Monday.
“I was so ready. It was the longest two weeks of my life watching everybody practice and I was just sitting on the sideline,” he said. “I couldn’t wait to get back out there.”
The Eagles (3-3) nearly cut into the lead twice late in the half, but came away empty.
Senior goalkeeper Jimmy Berna got just enough glove on a long free kick and deflected it just enough to glance off the crossbar. The rebound fell to the foot of a Wahlert player, but the follow-up shot ricocheted off another Wahlert attacker.
The Eagles earned another free kick after the Rams temporarily cleared the threat, and Nathan Donovan put a dangerous header on frame, but right at Berna.
Jenkins put a shot across the net and past Schmitt for a 3-0 lead with 30 minutes to play, temporarily tying Konrardy for second on the team with three goals. Konrardy’s free kick from the left corner of the box sailed across the face of the goal and Andrews headed it into the open net with 22:25 left.
“We have a pretty fun team to watch,” Koenig said. “We have some prolific goal scorers, some guys that like to get the ball on the attack and go 1v1. The group we have is a fun family to be part of, that’s for sure.”
Nathan Donovan converted a penalty kick for Wahlert with just more than 20 minutes remaining for his team-leading 12th goal of the season — the second-best total in the MVC.
Jacob Konrardy added his second goal of the night on a laser beam from the left side of the box with 1:21 left.
“We’re a young team, which, we knew we were going to be this year — we lost a ton of seniors,” Golden Eagles coach Dan Block said. “The attitude is, the guys have to get better every week.”