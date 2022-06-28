FARLEY, Iowa —Ryan Klostermann will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent his country on the international baseball stage.
The junior right-handed pitcher from Western Dubuque High School accepted an invitation to play for Team USA in the 18U division of the Latin America Baseball Classic, which takes place Aug. 3-9 in the Dominican Republic.
“I’m really looking forward to the experience, seeing the competition and where I stand against the competition,” Klostermann said. “I know how much the people from Latin American countries love baseball and how much time they put into it, so I’m expecting them to play a really good, aggressive style.
“I’m expecting to learn a lot from the experience, like how to approach different hitters and how to work different counts. It’ll show me what I need to work on so I can advance to the next level of baseball. And it will be pretty cool to represent Team USA and our community.”
The Team USA roster includes 18 players from around the country. Klostermann learned of the opportunity from Mike Edmonds, who operates the K-Zone baseball training facility in Dubuque and has connections with the Team USA staff.
“It sounded like a really cool opportunity, so I was definitely interested,” Klostermann said.
Klostermann owns a 4-2 record, 1.85 ERA, 30 strikeouts against 11 walks and four hit batsmen in 34 innings of work for the Iowa Class 3A No. 4-ranked Bobcats (23-8). He has held opposing hitters to a .230 batting average.
“Ryan is a kid who loves to play the game, and this is a unique opportunity to continue to play this summer,” Bobcats coach Casey Bryant said. “Hopefully, he’ll get to pitch in front of some different people, and maybe some colleges will drum up a little interest.
“I just told him to have fun. It’s an expensive trip, so you might as well enjoy it and make the most of it.”
To offset the cost of the trip, Locals Bar & Restaurant in Epworth, Iowa, will host a chicken dinner fund-raiser for Klostermann. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 24. Tickets cost $15 and are available in advance or at the door.
