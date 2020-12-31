PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — After a delayed start to its season due to COVID-19 protocol, the Prairie du Chien girls basketball team is ready to make up for lost time.
The Division 3 No. 4-ranked Blackhawks improved to 5-0 with a 70-41 win over Platteville on Wednesday night.
The Blackhawks, who return all five starters from last year’s team that lost to Platteville in the sectional semifinal, drained nine 3-pointers en route to the lopsided victory.
“We have such great senior leadership with this team and these girls push each other to be their best each and every day,” Prairie du Chien coach Paula Shedivy said. “We had a solid team last season and with the core of that group back, these girls have some high expectations.”
The Blackhawks were led by all-state junior Lily Krahn, who finished with 19 of her team-high 27 points in the first half.
“Platteville has ended our seasons the past two years, and we know it’s always going to be a battle with them,” Krahn said. “To come in here tonight and get a big win is great for us, and it shows that this is our time.”
Krahn, who has received multiple NCAA Division I offers, was nearly perfect from the field in the first half.
“We have a strong guard-oriented team this year, and we were able to really show that tonight,” she said.
The Hillmen (3-3) tied the game at 4-4 before Krahn went on a 10-2 run to put the Blackhawks up, 14-6, with 12:19 remaining in the first half. Prairie du Chien held Platteville’s leading scorer, Camryn Nies, scoreless in the first half as the Blackhawks took a 38-21 lead into the break.
“We knew we really wanted to limit her touches because their offense runs around her,” Shedivy said. “I was very happy with the defensive effort our girls brought tonight.”
Nies finished the game with six points behind a team-high 13 from sophomore Lizzie Poller.
“Our goal was to not let Cam shoot, and I think we did a really good job of containing her tonight,” Krahn said.
Sophomore Teagan Radloff added 12 points for the Blackhawks, while senior Macey Banasik added 10.
“We had a week of practice before we had to stop and quarantine for a week, and then it was Christmas break, so we haven’t really had a chance to get into any kind of rhythm,” Krahn said. “We know every game is an elimination game this season, because you just never know when you’re going to be done. We are hoping this is our time to get things going and make it known that this is our year.”