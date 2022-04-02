BELLEVUE, Iowa — Time was running down on the scoreboard, but the sun wasn’t going to allow much for overtime.
So a penalty kick goal with just more than 3 minutes remaining appeared to be enough to lift Clayton Ridge to victory.
Then, the equalizer came just a minute later.
The Eagles still found a way to persevere and claim the win.
Will Spielbauer saved a pair of shots in a penalty kick shootout, and Clayton Ridge survived Bellevue Marquette, 2-1, in a shootout on Friday at Felderman Park.
“I knew they were going to come down the field aggressively. We may have gotten too hopeful defensively after we got that first goal,” Spielbauer said. “We knew we still had a lot of game left and we just had to stay strong and pull it out at the end.”
Daniel Tabora-Lara converted a penalty kick with 3:29 left after a Mohawks defender fell down and touched the ball with his hand inside the penalty box.
But Marquette’s Mike Lensker streaked down the right side and equalized just 64 seconds later.
“That can be deflating when you turn around really quick like that,” Eagles coach Dan Pierce said. “The way the whole game went, getting one goal was tough. So to give that up, that would have been easy for them to put their heads down and give up a little bit. But I have a lot of faith in Will, and we have some good legs.”
Officials had already decided the game would go straight to a shootout if overtime was needed, and sure enough it was — about two hours after the girls teams went to a shootout in the first game of the doubleheader. Marquette won that one, 1-0.
“Seeing what happened with them, I told myself I can’t let it happen two times in a row. I don’t want to get swept tonight,” Spielbauer said. “It felt great (to win).”
Spielbauer saved the second shot he saw, and the Eagles led the shootout, 3-2, after Jace Fassbinder scored in the third round for Clayton Ridge.
Both teams missed in the fourth round. Spielbauer ended the game with a second save to start the fifth.
“Everything went through the roof,” Spielbauer said. “I had complete trust in all my offensive guys hitting their shots, they kept on delivering and I kept on blocking balls, and we got the win.”
Caden Palmer and John Chuyma also scored in the shootout for Clayton Ridge. Lensker and Evan Scott had shootout goals for the Mohawks.
“I couldn’t ask for more from the boys,” Marquette coach Gary Penniston said. “You got 3:29 on the clock and I just told them to get their heads up and they did exactly that. I couldn’t ask for better. I thought we really played a good game.”