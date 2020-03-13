MINERAL POINT, Wis. — With their season in limbo following Thursday’s actions by the WIAA, the Cuba City boys basketball team knew it had to leave everything on the court during the Division 4 sectional semifinal against Darlington at Mineral Point High School.
Holding on to a two-point lead after a first half that included three lead changes, the top-ranked Cubans (25-0) figured out Darlington’s zone defense and found success in the post with big men Jack Misky and Brayden Dailey as they escaped with a 55-48 win over their SWAL foe.
The Cubans advanced to Saturday’s sectional final against Markesan (20-5) at Baraboo High School. But that game and all remaining winter sports were cancelled by the WIAA late Thursday night in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Attendance at Thursday night’s game was restricted due to the outbreak.
“It was just a weird environment to play in,” Cuba City senior Brady Olson said. “We should have been playing for a sold-out crowd of 1,500 people, but then we end up getting about 200 in here. At the end of the day, we have a job to do, and we found a way to survive and advance.”
The game had been sold out of tickets prior to Thursday, but the WIAA’s ticket restriction gave just 88 tickets to each team for immediate family members.
The Cubans led, 24-22 at the half with eight points each from Olson and Dailey while shooting just 29 percent from the field.
“You’ve got to give a lot of credit to Darlington for slowing us down,” Cuba City coach Jerry Petitgoue said. “They took us out of our rhythm for a while until we were able to figure out that zone.”
Darlington’s Carter Lancaster, who scored eight points in the first half, was held to just one field goal on two shot attempts in the second half. The Cubans were able to take a double digit lead at the 11:59 mark on a lay-in from Dailey, who finished the game with 20 points.
“We knew if we just kept our heads and continued to encourage one another that we would be alright,” Dailey said. “We’re one game away from state, and that has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember.”
The Redbirds (22-3) were able to make it a three-point game on a pair of free throws from Lancaster with 3:23 remaining and again on a layup from Easton Evenstad with 1:26 to play, but the Cubans were a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in the final minute to secure their third win over Darlington this season.
Olson finished the game with 16 points, while junior Jack Misky added 14.
“It was a great high school basketball game, and it’s a shame there wasn’t 1,500 people here to watch it,” Petitgoue said. “It will be nice to see someone now that isn’t a part of the SWAL.”
Cayden Rankin finished with 14 points for the Redbirds, while Lancaster added 12.