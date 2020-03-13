News in your town

Boys prep basketball: Cuba City beats Darlington in final game of season

MLB likely to cancel spring training due to coronavirus

Girls prep basketball: Platteville notches close win in nearly empty arena, headed to championship

Girls prep basketball: Top-ranked Hillmen look to strike gold in rare state appearance

MLB spring training roundup: Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt sidelined by sore right elbow

NBA suspends season until further notice over coronavirus

TH Athlete of Week: Fennimore's Larson steps into spotlight

Only essential staff and limited family at NCAA tournaments

NBA suspends season until further notice over coronavirus

The Latest: SEC joins rest of Power 5 in keeping fans away

USHL monitoring public health developments involving coronavirus

USHL: Saints host Waterloo tonight in make-up game

Prep bowling: Variety spices up all-area boys bowling team

MLB: Cascade native optioned to Triple-A Iowa

Local & area roundup: Clarke falls in Heart final

Sports in brief: U.S. House to study minor league contraction

Chryst stays patient as Badgers prepare for spring practice

NBA roundup: White leads Bulls past Cavs

Boys prep basketball: Dailey, Olson, Lancaster make Wisconsin all-state

Big Ten takes bruising battles to conference tournament

College basketball: No. 1 Kansas, No. 5 Baylor headline Big 12 tournament

College basketball: Iowa's Garza, Badgers' Gard take AP All-Big Ten top honors

Boys prep basketball: Dailey, Olson, Lancaster make Wisconsin all-state

Cubs option Cascade native to Triple-A Iowa

NFL: Ravens' Marshal Yanda, Iowa native, to retire after 13 years, 8 Pro Bowls

Garza picked Big Ten Player of Year, Gard gets coach honors

Sports in brief: Brewers will pay Yelich until he's 50

DeJong emerging in Cardinals cleanup role

NBA: Hawks beat Hornets in double overtime

Best player? In college basketball, that's still unclear

Girls prep basketball: Cascade star earns all-state honors again

Local & area roundup: Spartans add 3rd win on Florida road trip

Prep bowling: Mustangs pace all-area girls bowling team

Sporting events in Italy to be halted because of virus

NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS closing locker rooms amid virus scare

Indian Wells tennis postponed after coronavirus confirmed

Yelich will be paid deferred money by Brewers until 2042