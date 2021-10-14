Nearing postseason play, the East Dubuque volleyball team is peaking at just the right time.
The Warriors have now won six of seven matches after defeating River Ridge, 25-14, 19-25, 25-19 on Wednesday in East Dubuque, Ill.
Anna Berryman led the Warriors’ attack with 14 kills and nine digs, while Callie Kaiser contributed 18 assists.
East Dubuque is now 8-9-3.
Prairie du Chien 3, River Valley 1 — At Spring Green Wis.: The Blackhawks rallied to a tight four-set win, 20-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-23, after dropping the opening frame on Tuesday. Lily Krahn smashed 28 kills, 20 digs and seven service aces for Prairie du Chien.
Platteville 3, Lancaster 0 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Hillmen cruised past Lancaster in three sets, 25-19, 25-16, 25-11, on Tuesday. Emily Fields had 24 assists, 12 digs, and three aces for Platteville. Hope Williams had 10 kills for the Flying Arrows.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Wartburg 3, Loras 1 — At Waverly, Iowa: The Duhawks put up a good fight, but fell in four sets to No. 5-ranked Wartburg, 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-23. Lyndsi Wilgenbush floored 16 kills and Liz Fleckenstein had 13 to lead Loras.
UW-Whitewater 3, Dubuque 1 — At Whitewater, Wis.: The Spartans (8-14, 1-4 American Rivers Conference) got 17 kills and 15 digs from Emma Powell, but fell in four sets, 26-24, 25-16, 25-27, 25-22.
Coe 3, UW-Platteville 0 —At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: After a close first set, Coe breezed by UW-P in the next two for a straight-set victory, 25-23, 25-12, 25-12. Olivia Kudronowicz had six kills and 13 digs for the Pioneers.
WOMEN’S college SOCCER
UW-Platteville 2, Beloit 1 — At Beloit, Wis.: The Pioneers got goals from Amber Lueder in the 6th minute and Bryanne Pinkowski in the 50th to improve to 7-2-3.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Loras 1, Luther 1 — At Decorah, Iowa: Connor Fitzpatrick saved eight shots in net and Juan Jose Arias scored in the 15th minute, as the Duhawks (7-5-2, 2-2-1 A-R-C) played to a double-overtime draw on Tuesday.