Here is the 2021 Telegraph Herald All-Area Girls Track and Field Team:
SPRINTS
Audrey Biermann (Jr., Western Dubuque) — Four events, four gold medals. The junior sprinter claimed first place in the 100-meter dash, 200, 400 and sprint medley relay at the Iowa state meet. How much fun will it be to watch her try and defend those titles next season as a senior?
Ariana Yaklich (Sr., Dubuque Wahlert) — She was a three-time medalist at the Drake Relays, placed third in the 100 at state, and was a senior leader on multiple gold-medal relay teams that helped Wahlert reclaim the state team title. Yaklich will continue her track and field career next season at the University of Northern Iowa.
Rylee Steffen (Fr., Dubuque Wahlert) — Steffen burst onto the track and field scene this season as a freshman and will be fun to watch for the next three years. At state, she placed eighth in the 200, fifth in the 400 and helped the Golden Eagles win the 4x200. She also broke the school record in the 400.
Brynlee Nelson (Sr., Fennimore) — The senior claimed gold in the 400 at the Wisconsin state meet and anchored the 4x400 relay team that brought home the state title. She was also part of the state champion 4x400 team in 2019 as sophomore.
DISTANCE
Kayci Martensen (Jr., Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg) — Martensen defended her Wisconsin state titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 from 2019 and added an 800 crown to her already impressive resume. She will be the overwhelming favorite to repeat as champion in these events next season.
Keelee Leitzen (Fr., Dubuque Hempstead) — The anchor of the young Hempstead distance phenoms. Leitzen won silver in a rain-soaked 1,500 at the Iowa state meet and ran an incredible final leg of the distance medley to help her team claim second place. She was named athlete of the year in the Valley Division of the Mississippi Valley Conference and helped the Mustangs win their first conference title in 27 years.
Julia Gehl (Fr., Dubuque Hempstead) — Gehl and Leitzen pushed each other across the finish line all season — often finishing side-by-side. Gehl placed fourth at state in the 3,000 — just ahead of Leitzen — and eighth in the 1,500. These two young distance runners for the Mustangs will be fun to watch for the next three seasons.
JUMPS
Julia Finazzo (Sr., Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge) — The senior qualified for four events at the Illinois state meet in Charleston, Ill., and brought home the gold in the long jump. Finazzo broke her own program record in the long jump at the sectional qualifying meet.
Izzy Bender (Fr., Fennimore) — Another freshman who burst onto the scene in a big way. In her first Wisconsin state meet, Bender set a new school record and brought home a gold medal in the high jump.
THROWS
Shayla Oster (Sr., Bellevue) — The senior had an 11th-place finish at the Drake Relays in discus, and followed that up with a top-ten finish at the Iowa state meet. She also qualified for state in the shot put and has been a top performer in throwing events her entire prep career.
Alayna Digman (Sr., Platteville) — Digman qualified for the Wisconsin state meet in two events her senior year. She placed eighth in the shot put and 10th in discus.
RELAYS
Dubuque Wahlert 4x100 (Meghan McDonald, Abigail Wallace, Tessa Berning, Ariana Yaklich) — Talk about a dynasty. This quartet not only captured Wahlert’s state-record 27th relay title at the state tournament, but the gold-medal race also put a stamp on the Golden Eagles winning the team championship for the first time since 2011.
Dubuque Wahlert 4x200 (Ariana Yaklich, Abigail Wallace, Rylee Steffen, Meghan McDonald) — Before their teammates in the 4x100 extended Wahlert’s relay dominance, this group took home the 4x200 state title and claimed a state-record 26th relay title at the state meet.
Fennimore 4x400 (Lauryn Bunn, Delanee Klass, Braycee Nelson, Brynlee Nelson) — They were seeded first heading into the Wisconsin state meet and help up their end of the bargain by bringing home a gold medal.
Dubuque Wahlert 4x800 (Ellie Meyer, Jamie Schmid, Alana Duggan, Alix Oliver) — While it wasn’t a gold medal finish, they paved the way on the first day of the state meet for Wahlert’s relay dominance and put up some valuable early points in the team standings en route to the Class 3A team title.
Western Dubuque sprint medley (Audrey Biermann, Ella Schindler, Sammy Recker, Brynn Walters) — Not only did they bring home the gold at state, they did so in record-setting fashion. This foursome broke the Iowa state meet record in Class 3A with a time of 1:47.58.
Dubuque Hempstead distance medley (Emily Klein, Emma Hilkin, Brooke O’Brien, Keelee Leitzen) — They claimed silver at the state meet in a photo finish. With no seniors among them, this entire group will be back next season and may just be the favorites to turn that silver into gold.
Cascade shuttle hurdle relay (Elizabeth Gibbs, Rachael Rhomberg, Devin Simon, Libby Felton) — This group ran an impressive final at the state meet to capture a silver medal. It was a fitting way for seniors Felton and Rhomberg to end their careers, while Gibbs and Simon return next season to go for the gold.