Behind a strong senior in Hannah Fangmann and a talented group of underclassmen, the Western Dubuque girls golf team placed sixth at the Iowa Class 4A state meet last spring.
All those underclassmen are back, and a year wiser. Their games have improved and they are ready to lead the Bobcats back to state for a higher finish in the standings.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Katelyn Vaassen placed seventh individually at state in the Class 3A field and figures to push for a top-five finish this spring.
Here is a capsule look at city girls golf teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference this season:
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Amy Haldeman (6th year)
Key players — McKenna Stackis (Soph.), Gabbi Fagerlind (Sr.), Ella Kluesner (Sr.), Hanna Kluesner (Sr.), Addie Jones (Jr.)
Outlook — Stackis burst onto the scene for the Bobcats last spring and immediately made them a contender, joining a strong nucleus around her that included four-year varsity contributor and state veteran Fangmann. Stackis won a regional title last year and helped the Bobcats return to state, where Western Dubuque shot 27 strokes better in the final round than it did in the first to make a move up the team leaderboard, finishing sixth out of 10 teams with a 360-333—693. Stackis led the Bobcats in 16th place with a consistent 78-78—156. Fagerlind and Jones tied for 35th with 184s. With Stackis, the Kluesner twins, Fagerlind, Jones, Emma Kapler and Maddie Harris providing veteran leadership along with promising freshman CeCe Ball joining the fray, the Bobcats are primed to build on last year’s success.
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Karla Weber (11th year)
Key players — Emma Daughetee (Sr.), Carleigh Hodgson (Sr.), Sidney Lyon (Jr.), Taylor Loso (Jr.), Mia Westland (Jr.)
Outlook — Morgan Hawkins completed a stellar prep career for the Mustangs last spring with a fifth-place state finish, and she has now immediately made an impact with the University of Dubuque program. While seniors Daughetee (all-MVC second team) and Hodgson (all-MVC honorable mention) will take the reigns of the leadership role for the Mustangs, the team will look for various fresh faces to step into bigger roles. Expect this team to gradually improve as the season progresses.
SENIOR
Coach — Tim Felderman (3rd year)
Key players — Kylie Felderman (Sr.), Paige Lewis (Sr.), Olivia Duschen (Jr.), Mya Beau (Jr.), Megan Ludovissy (Sr.)
Outlook — The Rams feature a group of experienced players at the top of their lineup, and those players are hoping to make strides this season. Felderman and Lewis have been consistent scorers, but everyone will have to take it up a notch to make some noise in the city race this spring. Especially considering that 17 of the 23 Rams on the roster are out for golf for the first time.
WAHLERT
Coach — Dan Mulligan (4th year)
Key players — Katelyn Vaassen (Jr.), Maggie Heiar (Jr.), Ava Kalb (Soph.), Julia Busch (Soph.), Jamie Vondra (Sr.)
Outlook — The Golden Eagles progressed as last season went along and were playing their best golf down the stretch. Wahlert finished fourth at the Class 3A state meet with a two-round 750. Vaassen finished strong with an 86-80—166 to tie for seventh place overall and should become the new leader of the team after the graduation of Anna Kalb — who led the team to state on three occasions. Ava Kalb finished 26th at state last spring and Busch tied for 52nd, so there’s plenty of talent back in the fold to get back to that level.