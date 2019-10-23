River Ridge opened the Wisconsin Division 3 regional tournament they way it finished so many regular-season matches: With a sweep.
Skylar White registered 15 kills, two blocks and two aces, and the No. 9-ranked Timberwolves beat Boscobel, 25-16, 25-10, 25-15, in a D-3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday night in Patch Grove, Wis.
Jaci Williams added five kills and seven assists for River Ridge, which improved to 20-0 and will host Belleville in Thursday’s semifinal.
Belleville 3, Lancaster 0 — At Belleville, Wis.: The Flying Arrows lost in their Division 3 regional quarterfinal, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20.
Cuba City 3, Williams Bay 0 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Hailey Stich recorded 18 kills and Kayla Stich added 19 assists and five aces as the Cubans swept their Division 3 regional quarterfinal, 25-8, 25-18, 25-15. Cuba City will host Darlington in Thursday’s regional semifinal.
Darlington 3, Fennimore 0 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds swept the Golden Eagles in their Division 3 regional quarterfinal, 25-17, 27-25, 25-15.
Mineral Point 3, Parkview 1 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers won their Division 3 regional quarterfinal, 22-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14, and will host Wisconsin Heights in Thursday’s regional semifinal.
Shullsburg 3, North Crawford 0 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Kayla Klotz had 11 kills, five blocks and three aces, and the Miners swept their Division 4 regional quarterfinal, 25-12, 25-19, 25-17. Shullsburg will host Riverdale in Thursday’s regional semifinal.
Riverdale 3, Belmont 0 — At Muscoda, Wis.: Riverdale swept the Braves, 25-20, 26-24, 25-20, in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
Benton 3, Cassville 0 — At Benton, Wis.: The Zephyrs swept the Comets, 25-10, 25-13, 25-15, in their Division 4 regional quarterfinals and will play at Iowa-Grant in Thursday’s semifinal.
Southwestern 3, De Soto 0 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Wildcats rolled in their Division 4 regional quarterfinal, 25-17, 25-14, 25-16, and will play at Highland in Thursday’s semifinal.
Wauzeka-Steuben 3, Potosi 0 — At Wauzeka, Wis.: The Chieftains were ousted in their Division 4 regional quarterfinal, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18.
Dodgeville 3, Prairie du Chien 0 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: The Blackhawks fell to the Dodgers, 25-16, 25-23, 25-16, in their Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
Edgewood-Colesburg 3, Central Elkader 0 — At Edgewood, Iowa: The Vikings took the first step toward securing a trip to the state tournament, sweeping Elkader, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16, in their Iowa Class 1A regional opener.
Clinton Prince of Peace 3, Bellevue Marquette 0 — At Clinton, Iowa: Emma Callaghen contributed nine digs, nine assists and two aces, but the Mohawks fell in their Iowa Class 1A regional first-round match, 25-12, 25-13, 25-15.
Galena 2, River Ridge (Ill.) 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Sami Wasmund had eight kills, one block and eight digs, and Maggie Furlong added eight kills, one block and seven digs as the Pirates swept the Wildcats, 25-12, 25-10.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Clarke 3, William Penn 2 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Megan Pressgrove had 21 kills, Kelsi Chambers added 19 and Kasey Davis 12, and the Pride won, 15-25, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13, 15-7.
MEN’S GOLF
Spartans tie for 10th — At Kohler, Wis.: Brady Ellis shot 81-84—165 and tied for 13th place at the Whistling Straits Championships, helping Dubuque (349-342—691) tie for 10th at the 20-team event.