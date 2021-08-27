With the job now solely his, Bryce Rudiger looked the part of the seasoned veteran quarterback for Dubuque Wahlert early on during Friday night’s prep football season opener.
By the end of the night, West Delaware’s Kyle Cole looked like he belonged as well.
Cole, a converted wide receiver, and West Delaware pulled ahead in the second half and ran away with a 41-7 over Wahlert at the Loras College Rock Bowl.
Cole threw for a touchdown and ran for two more. Returning all-stater Wyatt Voelker added two touchdown runs for the Hawks, who won consecutive convincing matchups with the Golden Eagles.
“We needed that first half to get into a groove,” Cole said. “Everyone was nervous. I know I was. But we got through it. I’ve got Voelker back there with me. He was my wing man tonight.”
The Hawks converted twice on fourth-and-1 on the opening drive of the game, but Wahlert’s JP Weber sacked Cole to end the threat.
West Delaware did not attempt a pass on its first two drives, keeping things on the ground for 14 plays. Wahlert, meanwhile, went to the air early and often to score the season’s first points.
Rudiger fired a laser to Carson Cummer for a 40-yard gain on Wahlert’s first offensive snap. The duo proved formidable, connecting for another catch-and-run later in the first half for 46 yards. The Eagles jumped on top when Rudiger floated a beauty onto the lap of another one of his weapons — a wide-open Ryan Brosius, for a 30-yard TD late in the first quarter.
The Hawks evened the score with another ground-centric drive covering 77 yards and nearly five minutes of clock and ending in a 21-yard run into the endzone by Voelker.
Rudiger drove Wahlert into West Delaware territory, but the Voelker blocked the Eagles’ field goal attempt.
After that the Hawks needed just four plays to go on top on a drive that featured big plays from Cole. The senior quarterback completed both his passes on the drive and had two 18-yard runs, one of which put the Hawks up 14-7.
Wahlert’s Owen Wallace intercepted Cole late in the half to help keep the Eagles within a score.
Rudiger, Cummer and Brosius spearheaded a 14-play drive for the Wahlert on its first possession of the second half, but the Eagles’ drive stalled after getting all the way to the Hawks’ 1-yard line.
West Delaware’s ensuing possession was its longest, but shortest scoring drive of the night, and was a tough blow to the Eagles.
Cole dropped a perfect pass to a well-covered Conner Funk for a 37-yard gain, setting up a 3-yard Voelker TD run, capping a 96-yard journey and giving the Hawks a 21-7 lead.
“That probably was the turning point of the game, looking back,” Wahlert coach Jamie Marshall said.
Wahlert battled and its weaponry was obvious, but the Hawks pulled away.
“We’ve got threats on the offensive side,” Rudiger said. “We’re going to utilize them.”
Cole and Funk hooked up again in the final moments of the third for a 41-yard score. Then Cole topped off his night with an 84-yard sprint for a touchdown. And Funk ran for a 7-yard TD with under a minute left in the game for the final blow.
“I’m super proud of our guys,” Marshall said. “We kept fighting. They gave everything they had. We put it all out there and I think we’re a pretty good team even if the score doesn’t reflect that.”
Rudiger was pleased with the effort if not the outcome.
“We bounced back,” Rudiger said. “We played just as hard out there at the end as early. (West Delaware) was running the ball well and the passing came on. We’ll bounce back from this.”