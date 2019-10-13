The celebration in Epworth likely lasted well into the night.
When the Western Dubuque players responsible for one of the biggest regular-season wins in program history woke up on Saturday morning and went to their film session, the celebration was over.
About 12 hours after the Iowa Class 3A No. 1-ranked Bobcats held off No. 2 and two-time defending state champion Cedar Rapids Xavier, 20-14, at Buchman Field on Friday night, it was time to move on.
After all, these District 4 rivals met twice last season, including in the state final. It appears likely that they may be on a collision course again.
“It all starts tomorrow morning in film,” said WD quarterback Calvin Harris, who ran for a touchdown and threw for two more. “Probably the first words out of Coach (Justin Penner’s) mouth will be the ‘disease of complacency.’ Coming off the big win and we have Marion next week, it will be huge for us just to keep our heads down and keep improving every day.”
The Bobcats (7-0, 3-0 3A-4) ended Xavier’s winning streak at 32 games, and handed the Saints (6-1, 2-1) their first regular-season loss since 2014, a span of 43 games.
With a win next week at the winless Indians (0-7, 0-3), Western Dubuque will officially secure at least a share of the district title and the automatic playoff berth that goes with it. The Bobcats host Maquoketa (3-4, 1-2) in their regular-season finale.
And knowing what could possibly lie ahead, Penner wasn’t ready to celebrate Friday’s win for long.
“When you win like this or win a big game, you have to treat it like you lost,” Penner said. “When we watch film, we have to be extremely critical to try and develop an even-keel football team. When you lose, you pick them up and treat them a little like they won. So, we’re going to have to get after them a little bit and have a pretty competitive practice or two this week.”
Western Dubuque used a ball-control offense to give its defense extra rest and keep the ball away from the Xavier offense.
The Bobcats’ three touchdown drives burned a combined 15 minutes and 29 seconds off the clock. The Bobcats also had another drive spanning the third and fourth quarter that didn’t result in points, but took another 5:53 off the clock.
“I love that we were able to hang onto the football and drive the football … that keeps our defense fresh,” Penner said. “I think it says more than having an explosive play. When you can drive the field on someone, it says you have the potential to dominate the football game. I wish we had done more of that.”