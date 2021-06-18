Lane Wels tossed a four-hitter to lead the Dubuque Hempstead baseball team to a 6-1 victory over North Scott on Thursday night in Eldridge, Iowa.
Wels threw a complete game to earn the win with nine strikeouts. Kellen Strohmeyer added a double for the Mustangs.
Mid-Prairie 12, Bellevue 3 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Max Jackson, Jensen Wedeking and Chris Klein had base hits, but the Comets fell at home.
(Wednesday’s late games)
Western Dubuque 14-0, Cedar Falls 3-1 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Jayden Siegert went 3-for-4, and Jake Goodman, Bryn Vantiger and Tucker Nauman added two hits apiece for Western Dubuque. Sawyer Nauman homered and drove in four runs, while Siegert and Vantiger added three RBIs each to back winning pitcher Ryan Klostermann. In the nightcap, Goodman and Tyler Weidenbacher had two hits each, but the Bobcats (8-9) managed only five hits.
Waterloo West 5-10, Dubuque Senior 2-3 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Luke Fordyce scattered five hits to lead West in the opener of the MVC twin bill. Alex Reavell doubled for the Rams (8-12). In the nightcap, Ray Schlosser drove in a pair of runs but Senior collected only six hits.
Cascade 11, Tipton 1 — At Cascade, Iowa: The Cougars limited Tipton to just three hits and took command with a five-run third inning to improve to 10-5. Cade Rausch went 2-for-3 with a homer and a triple and Eli Green went 3-for-3 to lead Cascade.
Dyersville Beckman 8, North Linn 5 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Iowa Class 2A No. 5-ranked Trailblazers improved to 12-6 with a win in a meeting between traditional state powers. Beckman pounded out nine hits.
West Delaware splits at Waterloo — At Waterloo, Iowa: Conner Funk and Will Ward had two hits apiece, and Isaac Fettkether and Luke Kehrli drove in two runs each as West Delaware beat Union, 10-0, at Waterloo’s Riverfront Stadium. In the opener, the Hawks dropped a 3-0 decision to Roland-Story and managed only a Funk single.
North Scott 15, Maquoketa 11 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: North Scott parlayed an 11-run second into the mid-week non-conference win over the Cardinals (8-7).
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Worthington 4, Holy Cross 2 — At Worthington, Iowa: Tyson Tucker earned the win on the mound as Worthington advanced in its home tournament.
Farley 3, Rickardsville 2 — At Farley, Iowa: Alex Vaassen went 2-for-3 with a double and Andy Seabrooke homered in support of winning pitcher Justin McIntosh in the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League game Wednesday. Tim Felderman and Layne Boyer had a pair of hits each for Rickardsville.
PREP SOFTBALL
Waterloo East 6-15, Dubuque Wahlert 0-3 — At Wahlert: Anna Roling had two of three Wahlert hits in a Game 1 defeat. The Golden Eagles compiled seven hits in the second game, but Waterloo East scored in every inning except the fifth to complete the sweep. Lauren McClimon and Myla Breithaupt had two hits apiece for Wahlert.
Bellevue Marquette 11-10, Wyoming Midland 0-1 — At Wyoming, Iowa: Delaney Banowetz went 2-for-4 with a triple, while Beatrice Kemp and Grace Tath added two hits apiece in a Game 1 rout. Tath allowed just one hit in the circle to earn the win. Holly Kremer went 5-for-5 in the nightcap and earned the pitching victory as Marquette swept on Wednesday. Banowetz and Elise Kilburg contributed three hits each.