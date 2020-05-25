Tyler Carlson could’ve graduated last December. Baseball called him back.
An aviation flight operations major at the University of Dubuque, Carlson decided one last season of college baseball was worth holding out for one extra semester. His senior year was off to a fairly solid start, too.
Nine games into the Spartans’ season, Carlson started two games, notched a win and was tied for the team lead with 12 strikeouts. On March 13, he came on in relief for two innings, allowing just one baserunner with three strikeouts in UD’s 1-0 win over Concordia Chicago during the Spartans’ Florida trip. Carlson even held off on finishing his flight training so he could attend.
He didn’t know it at the time, but that was the last game of Carlson’s college career. The NCAA canceled spring sports shortly thereafter in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Baseball’s been my whole life. I was so fortunate to be able to play at UD and enjoy my time,” said Carlson, a Crystal Lake, Ill., native. “I’m ready now for the next part of my life.”
The NCAA has amended its rules to grant an extra year of eligibility to spring athletes who were impacted by the season’s cancellation. But the decision of whether or not to use that extra year isn’t as easy as it might seem — especially for Division III senior athletes who don’t receive athletic scholarships.
Carlson thought long and hard about whether or not he wanted to come back for a second senior year. For a number of reasons, it’s just not practical to come back, his love of the game notwithstanding. That’s the way it is for a number of athletes in his position.
“Everybody saw the news that the NCAA is going to be really nice and grant us that extra year,” Carlson said. “But the thing is they’re not footing the bill for that extra school work you have to do. You’re not getting reimbursements to cover that last year.
“It seemed like they were extending eligibility for a fifth year, but the only way you can take advantage of that was if you were not graduating or (pursuing grad school). It kind of defeats the purpose. Who’s not ready to graduate by their senior year?”
Carlson said one stipulation athletes must meet is that they have to earn enough credits in both the fall and spring semesters to meet eligibility criteria. Unless Carlson wanted to pursue his masters (at this time, he doesn’t), his hands were essentially tied.
It’s still not an easy decision for athletes who already planned on grad school. Morgan Jakel, a senior infielder for the UD softball team, will be back on campus next season. But she won’t be suiting up for the Spartans, because as she works towards a master’s in education, she doesn’t believe she’ll have the time to fit in softball.
“It’s a big decision for anyone in my position,” said Jakel, a Scales Mound, Ill., native. “My other teammates that were seniors weighed it as well. A lot of us had our plans set up for next year. For us to change it because of softball, for me, I was already thinking about my softball time being done.
“There’s definitely a lot of back and forth. Are we going to take that opportunity or just move on? It’s definitely a huge mind game. You’re weighing if you’re going to benefit, are you going to be happy.”
Local D-III coaches have tried to walk their athletes through this unprecedented scenario. Loras softball coach Ashley Winter said all three of her seniors decided they won’t take up the extra year.
“They have plans and they already made those plans,” Winter said. “I know the athletes that didn’t get to compete really appreciated (the NCAA’s eligibility extension). It’s going to be interesting to see what the ripple effect of this will be for years to come.”
Extra eligibility has forced some athletes to consider options they hadn’t before, though. Jordan Nelson, another pitcher for UD baseball, said he was set on graduating this spring before the shutdown of sports. Hoping to play his final season out in full, Nelson decided to work on his master’s degree.
“I really didn’t think about doing something like that before all of this,” said Nelson, an Iowa City native. “It was probably two and a half months of me debating whether I should come back or not. I had to deal with housing, how I’m going to pay for that extra year of school.
“The opportunity to play again factored about 80 percent into my decision. … I worked hard in the offseason to make this the best year that I could. For it to be taken away the way that it was, I want closure. I want to go out on my own terms.”
Nelson considers himself “one of the lucky ones.” He said he worked with his advisor and coach to find a graduate assistant program that can keep him in a Spartans uniform for one extra year.
Next season will feel quite different though. Nelson’s throwing partner since his freshman year was Carlson, who’s only option is to watch from the stands in 2021.
“That’s probably the worst part about this whole thing,” Nelson said. “Talking with other seniors, it’s been more about consoling each other. Not everybody’s coming back. It’s going to be a different kind of season coming into next year.”