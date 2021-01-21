As the lone starter returning from Cascade’s state semifinal team a year ago, Ally Hoffman knew she had to put the team on her shoulders as a junior this season.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week is currently averaging 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game and recorded a double-double on Jan. 12 against Northeast Goose Lake with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
“Ally’s done such a good job at taking on the leadership role within the team,” Cascade coach Ernie Bolibaugh said. “She knew that she was going to be looked to as a leader, and she’s fully embraced that role and the responsibilities that come with it.”
Hoffman, who has played AAU basketball since the fifth grade, made the Cougars’ varsity as a freshman.
“She’s an undersized guard playing forward, and she’s doing a tremendous job at it,” Bolibaugh said. “She has been extremely clutch for us, whether it’s making a 3-point shot, grabbing a rebound or taking care of the point guard position. She can really do it all.”
At 5-feet-6, Hoffman takes pride in the fact that she is the team’s leading rebounder.
“I’m not the tallest girl out there, but rebounding is all about position,” she said. “I’m always looking to get the ball.”
Hoffman also leads the team in assists and 3-point shooting percentage.
“I feel like the seniors from last year’s team really taught me so much,” Hoffman said. “I have grown so much since my freshman year, especially with my confidence. I have to credit that to Coach (Mike) Sconsa, who has made me into the player I am today.”
Sconsa has not been with the team this winter after suffering a stroke in November.
Hoffman said her experience playing AAU basketball helped her become less tentative on the court.
“I’ve gotten to have different coaches’ input over the years, and I’ve played against some of the best players in the country,” she said. “That has helped me become the leader that I needed to be this season.”
The Cougars are now 12-4 overall.
“We hadn’t had the chance to play together last summer because of COVID, but it finally feels like things are starting to click,” she said. “We have a lot of younger girls who’ve stepped into big roles, and we are hoping to continue to improve as the season goes on.”