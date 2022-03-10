A year after finishing second at the Wisconsin Division 4 state basketball tournament, the Mineral Point girls are the favorite in the four-team field.
Here is a capsule look at this weekend’s 46th annual tournament:
SCHEDULE
Tonight’s semifinals
No. 1 Mineral Point (28-0) vs. No. 4 Westfield (27-1), 6:35 p.m.
No. 2 Laconia (24-4) vs. No. 3 Neillsville (25-2), 15 minutes after conclusion of first semifinal
Saturday’s championship
Semifinal winners, approximately 12:30 p.m.
On the air — The state tournament will be televised live on WKOW-TV in Madison and WXOW-TV in La Crosse, among other statewide outlets. The championship games will also be streamed on the statewide network station websites. Also, download the Magic of March app for live streaming video, scores, highlights and more about the WIAA state basketball tournaments. Live coverage of the tournaments on iOS or Android phones and tablets are also available on the app.
One unbeaten standing —Last year’s runner-up Mineral Point was issued the top seed as the only undefeated team in the bracket. The Pointers advance to state for the third time overall. Their first appearance came in 2016, which produced a championship. This season, they cruised to a 63-43 win over New Glarus in the sectional final held at DeForest, and they are the champions of the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League.
About the rest of the field —Laconia is the second seed in the bracket. The only other experience the Spartans have had at state was a runner-up finish in 2019. They make a return visit to the Resch Center by edging Racine Lutheran, 47-45, in overtime in the Brown Deer Sectional final. The Spartans captured the Flyway Conference championship this season … Third-seeded Neillsville will make its sixth appearance and its first since 2014. The Warriors made three consecutive state appearances from 2012-14 and back-to-back experiences in 2006 and 2007. They won the Division 4 championship in 2012 and finished runner-up in Division 3 in 2014. They are the champions in the Eastern Division of the Cloverbelt Conference this season. The path for their return to the Resch Center came through the River Falls Sectional, which culminated with a 48-42 win over Phillips … Fourth-seeded Westfield advanced to state for the first time in school history last season, which resulted in a loss in the Division 3 semifinals. The Pioneers move down a division to qualify this year with a 41-38 victory over Bonduel in the Waupaca Sectional final. They were crowned champions of the South Central Conference this season.