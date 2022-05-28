HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — The Southwestern baseball team may not have ended the regular season the way it wanted, but now that it’s tournament time the 2021 state qualifiers know it’s do-or-die.
The third-seeded Wildcats (11-7) opened postseason play with a 5-0 win over Shullburg/Benton Friday afternoon in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal. The game was postponed from Thursday after rain caused unplayable conditions in Hazel Green.
Southwestern advanced to Tuesday’s regional semifinal at No. 2-seeded Barneveld.
“It would have been nice to finish the regular season hot, but we struggled a little bit,” senior Jordan Stanton said. “It definitely feels like our momentum is picking back up now.”
Stanton was impressive on the mound for the Wildcats, striking out 14 batters while throwing his first no-hitter of the season.
“As a senior, knowing every game now could be our last is a huge motivator,” Stanton said. “We know it’s time to turn it on.”
Southwestern, who defeated Shullsburg/Benton, 13-0, earlier this month, scored in the bottom of the first on a Gavin Jochum RBI single. Shullsburg/Benton pitcher Nathan Keleher kept the Wildcats off the bases in the second inning with three quick outs.
“Keleher did a real nice job for them tonight,” Southwestern coach Isaac Stanton said. “He made us work for every run.”
The Wildcats got their bats going in the bottom of the third inning with a leadoff single from Hayden Hingtgen and a two-run triple from Jochum, who finished the game 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Jordan Stanton also drove in a run during the inning to make the score 4-0.
“Hitting is contagious and once we seem to get one, more follow,” Isaac Stanton said. “It seemed like our bats woke up after that inning a little bit. We know we need to be more consistent with our bats if we are to continue to be successful.”
Shullsburg/Benton got a pair of lead-off walks to start the fifth inning, but could not convert as Stanton went on to strikeout the side.
“Gavin, our catcher, came out and talked to me after that second walk and calmed me down a bit,” Jordan Stanton said. “He’s like a brother to me, and he just told me I just needed to relax and throw strikes.”
Stanton would only allow one more batter to reach base in the game, before striking out the side in the top of the seventh.
“I’m really proud of Jordan for overcoming a few walks and figuring out what he needed to do to help get his team the win,” said Isaac Stanton, Jordan’s father. “It’s a little bittersweet knowing that everything comes to an end, but all of these seniors know that nothing is guaranteed. I’m just happy to have been along for the ride.”
The Wildcats added a fifth run in the bottom of the fifth on an error.
Hingtgen went 2-for-3 for the Wildcats.
